Make A Memorable Martini With Aquavit

Happy Memorial Day weekend, I guess. To be honest, I had completely forgotten about the holiday and its elongated weekend until I saw a press release for “Memorial Day cocktails,” a phrase which, to me, is largely meaningless.
This is not to say you should not drink this weekend, I just don’t think it’s a weekend that lends itself well to a theme, so the theme is “what Claire feels like drinking,” which is aquavit, because of nostalgia. It’s hard to believe that just over a year ago I was traipsing around Copenhagen (for work), eating lots of hot dogs and drinking lots of aquavit. Travelling isn’t something I’m going to be doing any time soon, but at least I can feel a little more worldly sipping on this Scandinavian spirit.
I think of aquavit as “angry gin,” which means it makes a pretty stellar martini. I use a 3:1 ratio of spirit to vermouth, as the fortified wine can help tame aquavit’s more aggressive qualities, and add a little orange bitters just for fun. It’s slightly savoury and surprisingly smooth, and I just know it will help this long weekend fly by.
To make it, you will need:
-
2 1/4 ounce aquavit
-
3/4 ounce dry vermouth
-
3 dashes orange bitters
Add everything to a mixing glass filled with ice and stir for about a minute, until you drink is very cold. Strain into a coupe and garnish with a strip of lemon zest if you have it. Repeat until the weekend is over.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink