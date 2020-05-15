Lift Your Pasta Game With These 14 Classic Sauce Recipes

MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo Says You Should Cook With These Indigenous Plants Daily

A killer pasta dish is all about the sauce. While well-cooked pasta is definitely important, it's the stuff you put on top that makes the meal. This infographic contains easy-to-follow recipes for 15 classic pasta sauces - from classic mariana to fancy alle vongole.

When it comes to "homemade" Italian cuisine, most people are content to stir a jar of supermarket sauce through a pot of pre-made pasta. You should aim to break this habit for the good of your family's taste buds.

Creating a delicious DIY pasta sauce from scratch is relatively easy for beginners to pull off - and it only requires a bit more effort than using a jar. Most importantly, the results will be infinitely superior to the store-bought stuff.

The infographic below breaks down 15 renowned pasta sauce recipes to get you started. We recommend starting with a nice pomodoro or cacio el pepe - you've probably got the ingredients in your fridge and pantry already.

[Via SavingSpot ]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • djbear @djbear

    I usually either add some fresh chilli or Siracha to my pasta sauce to give it some nice heat and flavour.

    Dried chilli flakes are also a great addition

    2

