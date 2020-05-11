Keep Your Windows Dust Free By Cleaning Them With Fabric Softner

Image: Pexels

Keeping windows clean is an ongoing battle in our house. This week I came across a hack that might make that task a tiny bit easier: cleaning the windows with fabric softener.

The idea here is that beyond just cleaning your windows, a fabric softener has the added bonus of helping to repel first and dust, so your windows will, in theory, stay cleaner longer.

The hack was originally posted in a Facebook group called Extreme Couponing and Bargaining but was later posted in House Beautiful.

To give it a try yourself, you’ll want to mix one cap of fabric softener with 3/4 cup of warm water. Mix the solution up well and then use a cotton cloth to clean your window, mirrors, and other glass surfaces. If the solution seems “too slimy” then add a bit more water.

One Facebook group member also mentioned that the solution works great for cleaning wooden floors, and another said she used it for things like plant pots and the fireplace.

Beyond just making the surface clean and potentially a little dust repellant, the solution also “smells great” so you’re making your home smell like clean laundry rather than a window cleaner.

