This Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories (And It Tastes Amazing)

The Symptoms You'll Need To Be Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

Where To Buy Flowers Online For Mother's Day

Keep Track Of All The Books, Movies, Podcasts, And Games You Want To Check Out With This App

Image: Supplied

Recommendations from friends are often the best way to discover things like new books to read, television shows to watch, or video games to play. Those recommendations; however, often come over drink or dinner, or while you’re otherwise out with pals and away from a place to actually add that new thing to your “list.”

If you’re like me, then that “list” is actually just a running Google doc where I manage to write things down, but also never look at them again, sort of defeating the purpose of creating the list to begin with.

I recently came across an iOS app called Sofa that is designed specifically to combat that problem.

The app, which is currently available for iOS only, serves as a repository for all those things you want to see, listen to, and read later.

The app specifically tracks book’s movies & TV shows, music albums, podcasts, and video games. When you come across one of those that you know you want to check out later, you can add it to your list within the app.

Beyond just being thrown on an arbitrary massive list, you also customise things. For instance, you might create a “Date Night” movie list, or a reading list for your upcoming vacation.

List entries also include information like runtime for movies and television shows and synopsis for books and podcasts, so you can remind yourself why you added that thing to your list to begin with.

As you listen to, read, and watch the stuff you’ve saved you can also mark it as done, creating a master list as you go of your progress.

The idea here is just to keep all those amazin recommendations in the same place, rather than having to dive through multiple apps or lists to get to them.

That master list will also likely come in handy down the line when you’re trying to make the same recommendation to another friend.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • rekuhs @rekuhs

    Would be nice if you had iOS in the title so I didn't waste my time on this post.

    0
  • lindsay @lindsay

    Anyone seen anything like this for Android?

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au chicken-salt cook free-to-cook how-to youtube

How To Easily Make Chicken Salt, The Great Australian Spice

Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.
au tag-entertainment netflix pacific-rim streaming

All The Titles Leaving Aussie Netflix In May

Unless it's a Netflix Original, shows and movies added to Australia's most popular streaming service have an expiry date. Some licences are renewed but as we've experienced before, many are not. May is no exception with 96 titles on the cutting room floor.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles