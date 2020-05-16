3 Indigenous Ingredients MasterChef's Jock Zonfrillo Says You Should Have In Your Kitchen

AFL And NRL Are Back — Here's Everything You Need To Know

What To Watch On Netflix And Stan This Weekend

It's Time To Clean Your Doors

Photo: Shutterstock

You vacuum. You dust. Every so often, you get a bee in your bonnet and decide to clean your windows. And right now, you’re probably spending some extra attention on cleaning your doorknobs and light switches.

But wait—go back to the doors for a minute. When’s the last time you wiped down your interior doors? Have you ever done it?

You might perform a cursory wipe-down of the handle on both sides of your interior doors—bedrooms, bathrooms, closets. But next time you’re making the rounds, take a damp cloth and actually wipe down the doors. You know, the flat part. The door part.

You’d be amazed what accumulates here: Dust. Hair spray residue. General grime from who-knows-where.

I’ll admit, I never cleaned my doors. But that changed recently when I noticed something on the exterior side of my bathroom door. My best guess was that I had splattered hair dye the last time I touched up my roots, which took place more than two months ago.

But I didn’t linger on the cause for too long: I sprayed the door lightly with a gentle all-surface cleaner and gave it a good once-over with a rag.

The next thing I knew, I was hitting every door in the house for a quick once-over. I did the part around the doorknob that can get grimy. I did the bottom of the front door, which I tend to close behind me with my foot if my hands are full. I did the tops of the doors that rarely get shut.

The amount of stealth-gunk I got off my doors was satisfying.

A cleaning enthusiast would tell you not to stop there. For the same level of satisfaction (and possibly even greater satisfaction), you can wipe down your entire walls. You can take a dust rag to your baseboards, getting in all those nooks and crannies your vacuum doesn’t even come close to reaching.

But wiping walls takes time, and if you have a lot of them ... well. It could take a minute. And reaching your baseboards requires moving furniture and contorting yourself in order to do a good job.

But doors? Your doors are right there. You can do them all in five minutes. It’s the gateway drug of stuff you didn’t think you needed to clean, but really should.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au building-muscle diets eating-healthy exercise weight-loss

Quickly Turn Your 'Dad Bod' Into Lean Muscle With These Tips

A thrusting young buck at work recently approached me to ask for some tips on toning up. He does a lot of exercise but lives pretty generously. That means, whatever his body asks him for, he generously provides. As a result he has cultivated something of a "Dadbod" and has now decided to take action to stem the tide.
au death poison-control science spider-bites spiders

Are White-Tailed Spiders Really That Dangerous?

News reports from a few years back alleged a man had both his legs amputated after being bitten by a white-tailed spider have again cast this spider in a negative light. Experts have since said amputations may have been wrongly blamed on a spider bite, and authorities now consider a bacterial infection to be responsible for the man’s injuries. Despite this, the damage to the largely harmless white-tail may have been done.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles