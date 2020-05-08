Binge Is Foxtel's New Streaming Service — But Can Australians Really Afford Another One?

Now's The Time To Grow Your Winter Vegetables

10 Ways To Fix Your Terrible Posture

If You're Out Of Baking Powder Or Baking Soda, Try These Substitutes

Photo: Shutterstock

What do you do if a recipe calls for baking soda but you only have baking powder, or if you have baking soda but not baking powder? As it turns out, there are options. You can make that quick bread, biscuits or cookies after all. You could even make all of them, which is always an acceptable choice in these stressful times.

Baking soda

If you don’t have baking soda, you can use baking powder, at three times what the recipe calls for. So if a recipe calls for one teaspoon of baking soda, you can use three teaspoons of baking powder. Baking powder also contains a little bit of salt, so it’s also a good idea to halve the salt the recipe calls for.

The drawback with substituting baking powder for baking soda is that you run the risk of your baked goods being bitter, so it’s important not to use too much.

Baking powder

Substituting for baking powder is a little more complicated. If you have baking soda, but you don’t have baking powder, you’ll need to use baking soda plus an acid, such as cream of tartar. For every teaspoon of baking powder, you’ll want to substitute in ¼ tsp of baking soda with ½ tsp of cream of tartar. If you don’t have any cream of tartar, you can also substitute one teaspoon of baking powder with a mixture of ¼ tsp of baking soda plus ½ tsp of either vinegar or lemon juice. For liquid acids, such as vinegar or lemon juice, mix it in with the wet ingredients.

How to tell if your baking soda or baking powder is still good

If you are eyeing that package of baking powder or baking soda in the back of your cupboard, it’s easy to test it out before you use it to make something.

For baking powder, put three tablespoons of warm water in a bowl, then stir in ½ tsp of baking powder. If the mixture fizzes, that means it is still good. If it doesn’t, that means it’s expired, and should be thrown out.

For baking soda, pour three tablespoons of white vinegar into a bowl, then stir in ½ tsp of baking soda. If the mixture bubbles up, it’s still good. If not, throw it out. And if it turns out that your baking powder is still good, but your baking soda is not, or vice versa, at least you know how to substitute one for the other.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au bruschetta food mispronounce

19 Foods Australians Always Mispronounce

Food, glorious, food. Not only is it so damn tasty, it can also introduce you to new flavours, cultures and words. Unfortunately, the Australian tongue is known for being lazy so sadly, the names of many foods, most from different cultures, are butchered beyond repair. Let's take a look at some of the worst instances.
au dogs infographic pet-care pet-hacks pets

Health Issues To Watch Out For In 25 Popular Dog Breeds [Infographic]

Some dog breeds have more health problems than others — we've created so many weird shapes 'n' sizes through controlled breeding that genetic ailments are inevitable. If you have your heart set on a particular type of dog, it's important to be aware of these potential health issues so you can give your pet the best possible care. This infographic looks at common health conditions in 25 popular breeds; from breathing problems in Bulldogs to hip dysplasia in German Shepherds.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles