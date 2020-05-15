Hungry Jack's Is Now On Uber Eats To Give You The Burger Fix You're Craving

How 'Karen' Became The Name For Rude, Middle-Aged White Women

Image: Hungry Jack's

Hungry Jack's making your iso dreams come true by partnering with Uber Eats to make it easier for you to get its much loved favourites delivered to your doorstep.

The Aussie fast food chain is widening its distribution beyond Menulog and its own website and app to include Uber Eats and give the people what they want.

Its then-exclusive partnership with Menulog, which started in 2018, was the first time Hungry Jack's began offering its food for delivery.

It's certainly a long time coming given how much more accessible Maccas has been via home delivery. In fact, McDonald's has been on Uber Eats since 2017 so it's definitely had a head start on the platform.

You'll be able to treat yourself to Hungry Jack's flame-grilled favourites such as the iconic Whopper and Bacon Deluxe — and if your stomach's already doing the rumble after reading this, you know what you're eating tonight.

This deal is a big win for Hungry Jack's as its online ordering already accounts for a growing percentage of sales, which includes both delivery and in-store pick-up.

Hungry Jack’s Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Baird, said in a press release the fast food chain was continuously committed to providing its customers the service they're after.

"In recognition of the way Australians are ordering their favourite meals, Hungry Jack’s is once again responding to customer demand," Baird said.

"At Hungry Jack's we're committed to serving as many Australians as we can. The demand for home delivery has increased steadily and we know many of our customers rely on our restaurants for variety, special treats and well-priced meals.

"We’ve seen a huge increase in online orders during the day, both for snacks and meals from people working from home; and, in the evening, the demand for meals and more choices from singles, couples and families is growing rapidly."

Baird went on to reiterate they're looking forward to working with Uber Eats and Menulog to meet growing demands and make Hungry Jack's delivery and pick-up easier to access.

The agreement with Uber Eats comes after an innovative time for the chain which, earlier this year, revealed its 'Fresh Choices' menu to give customers more options to choose from on the menu including low-carb burgers (30% less carbs), salads tossed with fresh chicken, a vegan cheeseburger and a plant-based Rebel whopper.

