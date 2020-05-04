How To Watch Tonight's MST3K Live Riff-Along

The Sex And Mental Health App, Just For Blokes

Image: MST3K

Mystery Science Theatre 3000 was supposed to be in the middle of a live tour right now. Since the pandemic has postponed that, along with pretty much everything else, for the time being, the creators have decided to take things online.

To that end, the Mystery Science Theatre 3000 Live Riff-Along takes place tonight.

The event is the result of the current tour group getting together to discuss their next project over videoconferencing software, oddly before social distancing and sheltering in place were the norm.

Things officially kick off at 6 p.m. EST and can be viewed via the MST3K channels on Pluto TV, Stirr, Xumo, Redbox and Vizio. Along with the Live Riff-Along there will be a new short, Circus Day, and a screening of an old-school MST3K episode Moon Zero Two, which will push the current cast to riff off jokes made by the original cast in 1990.

As first reported by our good friends at AV Club, series creator Joel Hodgson will also be on hand to answer questions submitted via social media.

During commercial breaks, you can also check out behind-the-scenes content on the group’s Facebook page.

