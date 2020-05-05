How To Watch Tonight's Eta Aquarid Meteor Shower

This Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories (And It Tastes Amazing)

This week’s Eta Aquarid meteor shower is the last good one before July, according to the American Meteor Society, so try to catch it if you can.

The best time to catch the stellar show is in the two hours before dawn, so set your alarm early (or stay up really late). Turn your back to the moon (if it’s still up) and look to the eastern half of the sky. You can also just lie on your back and look up; meteors can appear anywhere in the sky. These particular meteors are called Aquarids because they radiate outward from the constellation Aquarius. (Eta Aquarii is one of the stars in that constellation.)

This meteor shower is more visible the further south you are, with people in the Southern hemisphere getting the best view. But many of us in the continental U.S. will still be able to see something, as long as the weather provides us with a clear view of the sky during the morning hours. If you can’t see the meteors tonight, try tomorrow night.

Eta Aquarid meteors are made up of debris that broke off from Halley’s comet hundreds of years ago. The next time we’ll see Halley’s comet itself will be in 2061 (its last pass was in 1986). Until then, this is the next best thing.

