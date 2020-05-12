How To Watch All 201 Episodes Of 'The Office' Replayed Over Slack

Image: NBC

The Office went off the air in 2013, the same year Slack launched to the public. That means that, sadly, our heroes at Dunder-Mifflin weren’t able to experience the joy and the pain of the service. But what if they did?

The enterprising folks from MSCHF have recreated every episode of the iconic show in Slack, and you can tune in and watch each day’s events go down in real time.

Yes, it is a real Slack channel you’re joining, not just a recording of one. That means when you join you’ll have to sign up for an account on “The Office” Slack just like you might have done for your actual office.

Episodes happen in real time, so you’ll need to tune in between 9am and 5pm to see the story unfold. The “General” channel is where most of the action happens, but there are also other channels you can dip into like “Pranks,” “Party Planning” and “Kitten Appreciation,” as well. Also just like your work Slack, you can scroll back to see what you’ve missed and search rooms for specific comments.

While you can technically post in the channels, since you’re a member of them, the site creators request that you don’t and will remove any comments that you do post.

If you’re an Office fan, some episode’s plot points can also be easier to decipher than others. That said, it’s a pretty impressive display. The site creators also told The Verge that it could potentially take a few weeks for each episode to play out online, so it can be a fun thing to check in with for a while.

And if you are a fan of The Office, enjoy this video of the cast recreating the wedding dance from Jim & Pam’s wedding for a virtual wedding ceremony, officiated by John Krasinski, this weekend. He officiated the ceremony because much like Jim & Pam, the couple got engaged at a gas station. The dance was broadcast this weekend as part of Krasinski’s YouTube show “Some Good News.”