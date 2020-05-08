How To Set Up Medical ID On Your iPhone

The imminent iOS 13.5 update includes a new feature that could save your life. Once the update drops, you’ll be able to opt into automatically sharing your medical ID with emergency dispatchers and first responders, which will then provide you with the best care.

In order for this to be useful in the slightest, you’ll need to have set up your Medical ID in the iOS Health app< first. If you haven’t done this—there’s really no reason not to—do it now. And even if you have, it’s a great time to for a review to make sure your information is accurate—it’s possible that you might be able to provide more detailed information than the last time you visited the Medical ID portion of the Health app.

Any medical information you enter is saved locally on your device(s) and encrypted—it’s never transmitted to Apple’s servers and Apple cannot access it remotely. Sharing with medical responders occurs via end-to-end encryption, and anyone with physical access to your device can pull up your Medical ID data from your Lock Screen (if you’ve enabled that option).

To edit your Medical ID information: