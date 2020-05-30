How To Schedule Tweets On Twitter's Website

All the Great Aussie Road Trips You'll Be Allowed to Take From June

Photo: Shutterstock

Twitter finally added the ability to schedule tweets from its website. People have requested this feature for the better part of a decade, and you can now schedule all of your brilliant thoughts and witticisms throughout the day instead of just posting them at weird hours of the night.

Though Twitter’s tweet scheduler is pretty straightforward, it does blend in a bit with the normal Twitter UI, so you might not even notice it’s there at first.

To get started:

  • Open Twitter and begin drafting a new tweet. This works with single Tweets or Tweet threads

  • Click or tap the calendar icon at the bottom of the tweet editor to open the schedule menu.

Screenshot: David Murphy

  • Use the drop-down boxes to select the date, time, and time zone you want the tweet(s) to post at, then wrap up your tweet as normal. It’ll post at the time and date you set.

Screenshot: David Murphy

  • If you decide you’re not ready to post or schedule the tweet, but want to save it for later, just close the composer and select “Save Draft.” When you’re ready to finish up the tweet, click the calendar button again, select “Scheduled tweets,” and click on the “Drafts” tab. (If you’re on mobile, there should be a dedicated button for drafts that appears in the upper-right corner whenever you fire up a new tweet.)

  • You can also click or tap “Scheduled” from the calendar menu to manage your saved drafts and scheduled tweets.

Screenshot: David Murphy

