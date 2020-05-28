Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video in June

Australia's Ski Season is Back on Track, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

New Telstra 5G Wifi Pro: Pricing and Specs

How To Mentally Prepare For Re-opening

While many of us may have become comfortable with this “new normal” during the pandemic, it can seem overwhelming to head back outside with regions beginning to reopen.

To help us readjust to entering society, or at least this new version of society, author Sharon Salzberg offers some advice for taking a mindful approach to leaving home and being around people again. She emphasises that it’s OK to feel exhausted, and to remind yourself what restores your energy and motivates you. She also reminds us that it’s OK to stop and take a few deep breaths whenever you need. Most importantly, however, is that you should feel comfortable asking for help and being vulnerable to others—remember that we’re all adjusting to this together.

Sharon’s book, Real Change, comes out on September 1.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cars driving engines

The Easiest Way To Destroy Your Car's Manual Transmission

What I wanted to know was simple: how to drive a manual without breaking it, since repairs are expensive. I got a lot of different answers from a lot of different people — some of it seemed to make sense, some didn’t. So I called up a rally champion and got the definitive word on what will blow up your car in the space of an afternoon, and what will keep it running just about forever.
amazon au disney feature foxtel netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video in June

As June nears, we're about to get gifted a new load of streaming goodness. Coronavirus isn't likely to suddenly disappear any time soon so anyone who's feels they're starting to run out of good content is in for a treat. Here's what you can expect.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles