How To Mentally Prepare For Re-opening

While many of us may have become comfortable with this “new normal” during the pandemic, it can seem overwhelming to head back outside with regions beginning to reopen.

To help us readjust to entering society, or at least this new version of society, author Sharon Salzberg offers some advice for taking a mindful approach to leaving home and being around people again. She emphasises that it’s OK to feel exhausted, and to remind yourself what restores your energy and motivates you. She also reminds us that it’s OK to stop and take a few deep breaths whenever you need. Most importantly, however, is that you should feel comfortable asking for help and being vulnerable to others—remember that we’re all adjusting to this together.

Sharon’s book, Real Change, comes out on September 1.