How To Make Scrambled Eggs Perfectly, Every Time

Image: Claire Lower

Scrambled eggs are easy to make, but they're kind of difficult to make perfectly. Rubbery, dry curds are no good, but runny scrambles can be just as offensive. Don't worry though, we're going to show you how to make perfect scrambled eggs every time, no matter how you like 'em.

First of all, no matter what kind of egg-y outcome you're aiming for, you're going to need the right equipment. For your pan, you'll want something of the nonstick variety and you'll need a silicone spatula with which to perform the act of scrambling.

You'll also need some eggs (I use three per person), along with an (optional) tablespoon of dairy (I like slim milk), a big pinch of salt and some pepper. I always add my salt before cooking — the salt works on a molecular level to give you more tender curds — and pepper them after.

For Large, Fluffy Curds

The main factor that affects the consistency of your scramble is heat — the higher the heat, the larger the curds. For big, fluffy curds that are still tender, you'll want to cook the eggs on medium-high. You'll also want to pump 'em up with a little aeration.

You could whip 'em the old fashioned way — using your own brute strength — but I like to use my immersion blender. You don't need to blend them long, just long enough to get a bit of froth on top.

Melt a tablespoon of butter over medium-high heat and once it starts to foam, add the eggs. let them sit for just a few seconds, then quickly move your silicone spatula around the pan in sweeping motions, until you have a glorious pile of large, fluffy, not-wet-but-still moist curds. Get them on a plate — preferably one you've been keeping warm in the oven — grind on some pepper and serve immediately.

For Small, Creamy Curds

If you like super custardy eggs that taste cheesy without any added cheese, you're going to need to cook them low and slow. Even though the eggs pictured above look extremely different from their fluffier counterparts, the only thing I changed was my whipping method — I just used a fork and manually whipped them until the yolks and whites were combined — and the cooking temperature.

This is a "pre-whipped" photo. Make sure you have a homogeneous mixture before you pour them in the pan.

To make these yolk-forward wonders, you simply melt a tablespoon of butter over medium-low heat (don't let it foam) and then decrease the temperature to low and pour your fork-whipped egg mixture into the pan. Let them hang out, stirring occasionally, until small curds start to form. (This will take a while.)

Continue stirring until you have a pile of custardy, creamy curds. Transfer them to a (warm) plate, grind on some fresh pepper, and eat them with buttery toast.