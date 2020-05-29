Today I Discovered The Horrors Of 'Keto Crotch'

The Fastest NBN Plans, According to the ACCC

Airbnbs in Australia Are Starting to Book out as New Cleaning Procedures Come Into Place

How to Keep Your Pets Safe on the Road [Infographic]

Image: iStock

With restrictions easing in some parts of the country, many Aussies will be planning holiday drives in the months ahead. If you're bringing a furry friend along for the ride, there are some health and safety issues you need to be aware of. This infographic from Holden goes through the basics.

Most motor vehicles aren't designed to transport animals. This can make extended road trips tricky for dog and cat owners. If you don't take the right precautions, your pet could end up dead or seriously injured. They can also inadvertently cause car accidents if you don't restrain them properly.

The infographic below provides some basic travel safety tips that pet owners need to know about. In addition, Holden has provided the following strategies to ensure you all get to your destination in one piece (with tails a-wagging and voice boxes a-purring.)

Prep your pet(s)

"Many dogs have tendencies to get carsick, so do not feed your fury friend 3 hours prior to leaving and until you arrive at your destination. If your puppy does not get sick, a few treats on the trip will keep them entertained. Don’t forget to keep your pet’s collar with identification info (your phone number) on the tag at all times. It’s also a good idea to travel with your pet’s up-to-date vet records in case of emergencies, too.

"Depending on the size of your dog, make sure to put their bed in the backseat, so you can keep them secure by using a dog seat belt – also making sure he is comfortable and encouraged to sleep."

Prep the car

"If you don’t have a car with durable fabric, remember animals tend to shed a bit when they are nervous, so keep them in their bed, on the seat or on a mat. Don’t forget some extra paper towels or pet wipes in case there is an accident. Bottled water and a portable water bowl are also necessary. You could travel with a small cooler filled with fresh dog food, as well as treats, favourite ball and a bone to chew, and fit this between the seats of the car."

Plan your stay

"Plan your trip ahead and book a pet friendly hotel or Airbnb that’s along the way to your destination. Many places do allow pets to accompany you into the rooms, with small rules, such as no pets on the bed."

Check your pet after the trip

"If you have been in the bush or near parklands, always check for ticks and parasites before heading back home. Especially during tick season: spring, summer and autumn (year-round in warmer climates). Read more about how to check for ticks on Bravecto."

[Via Holden]

Comments

  • Tom @timetotom

    Off-topic but it has to be said - that iStock image is disastrous.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking do-it-right food

The Complete Guide To Cooking Perfect Pasta

Cooking pasta seems to be what everyone wants to be doing now if the empty supermarket shelves in Australia are anything to go by. Since we all apparently now have months worth of supplies to make every pasta dish under the sun to tide us over during these tough times, here's a guide to making your dishes perfect. Buon appetito.
chicken chicken-skin chicken-thighs cooking cooking-hacks food kitchen skillet stock

Stop Buying Boneless Chicken Thighs

Everyone who eats chicken loves a boneless, skinless thigh. Juicy, tender, and well suited to everything from flash-frying to slow braising, they’re the perfect cut for just about any recipe. But all this is common knowledge by now, which means boneless thighs aren’t the budget-friendly hack they were even a few years ago.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles