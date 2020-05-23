How To Get Free T-Mobile Service If You're A First Responder

Image: Shutterstock

T-Mobile is currently offering first responders the opportunity to get free mobile service from the carrier for the next 10 years.

The deal includes unlimited talk, text, and 4G/5G data. While the offer is a nice one, it’s also something T-Mobile included in the promises it made regulators in order to get its merge with Sprint approved.

To qualify, you’ll have to be included in T-Mobile’s definition of “first responder.”

For the purposes of the deal, that includes state, local, or private police and sheriff, fire, and emergency medical services that support one of the following: cities, counties, states, districts or municipalities, and tribal land. You can see more details on exactly who qualifies on T-Mobile’s website.

If you fall under one of those groups, the agency you work for will need to contact T-Mobile and establish a business account in the name of that agency and will need to apply for the program—you can’t do it on your own.

The free plan, called “Connecting Heroes,” is for the most part T-Mobile’s Magenta plan. Participants will get unlimited talk, text, and data; however, they’ll only get 1GB of 4G data before they plan will swap to 3G speeds. Video streaming will be at 480p.

Customers can opt to upgrade the plan for $US15 ($23)/mo, which will give 20GB of mobile hotspot use, data coverage in 210+ countries, and unlimited in-flight wifi through Gogo.