How To Froth Milk Without A Fancy Instrument

If you have a frothing wand or—even better—an elaborate espresso machine that comes with a steam wand, you are probably already enjoying hot beverages topped with luxurious milky foam every morning. But if you are like me, and are used to getting fancy coffee beverages from your local coffee shops, you probably don’t have either of those, and that’s ok. You can make a stable mass of tiny dairy bubbles with your blender or French press.

First, you need to warm your milk. Heat it in a sauce pan over medium-low heat until it reaches around 150℉ (small bubbles should form around the edge, but don’t let it boil), then pour it into your blender, keeping in mind that the milk will expand. Cover, then blend on medium until your milk is frothy. (This is one instance where I do not recommend an immersion blender; it’s quite messy.)

If you’re using a French press, heat the milk as described above, then pour it into your French press, filling is about on third of the way, then close it up and—with your hand on top to keep it steady—pump vigorously for about 10 seconds. Let the milk rest for about a minute, then pour it into your coffee drink (or tea latte, or hot chocolate).

