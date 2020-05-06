How To Finally Start That Creative Project

Grab A 100GB Monthly Phone Plan For Just $38 With This Insane Deal

Remember when this all started and you were going to write the next King Lear? Well, you haven’t. But it’s not too late to get started.

In the video above, Jerry Saltz, author of How to Be an Artist, offers his advice on how to channel all your pandemic feelings and extra time into finally starting that creative project.

His main point, “you big baby” (his words), is that you should just get to work. Take 22 minutes and make something. It will probably be bad and embarrassing, he says, but that is where creativity comes from. He points out that the earliest humans were painting on cave walls 6,00 years ago, so you can sit down and write or draw in your living room just fine.

You big babies.

