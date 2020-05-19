How To Easily Remove The Tendon From A Chicken Breast

Photo: Shutterstock

I am too old for TikTok, but I have considered downloading the app—not to record myself dancing, or watch other people dance, but to see what the kids are cooking, and how they are cooking it.

TikTok user raising_krazies isn’t “a kid,” but she is raising kids, and cooking for them, and she recently shared a very good hack for removing the tendon in a chicken breast or tenderloin (which was then shared on Food52, which is where I saw it).

I don’t usually remove the tendon if I’m doing a whole-breast type preparation, but I will admit I have been annoyed by its presence while chopping up chicken for nuggets. But no more. It’s actually very easy to remove the pesky thing; you just need a fork.

As Ms. Kraizies shows us in her video, all you have to do is slip the end of the tendon through the tines of a fork, grab it with a paper towel and pull on the tendon while pressing down with the fork. It slides right out, leaving you free to cook your tendonless chicken tenders.

A 5-Second Hack for Better Chicken Breasts | Food52