How To Easily Make Chicken Salt, The Great Australian Spice

Image: YouTube/Free To Cook

Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.

Free To Cook's recipe is rather simple - it's really just about putting all the ingredients together and shaking them up. Once you've fried up your chips, sprinkle the mixture on top and you're good to go

Of course, there is a lot of salt present in the mix - far more than recommended for daily human intake, so don't go devouring the chicken salt on its own. (I shouldn't have to say this but, you never know...)

The ingredients used are listed below:

6 Tbsp table salt

3 Tbsp chicken stock

3 Tbsp garlic powder

3 Tbsp sweet paprika

1 Tsp white pepper

1 Tsp onion powder

1 Tsp Celery seeds

Personally, I am always stocked up with a store-bought shaker of Chicken salt but this looks like a recipe I'll need to try out.

[Free To Cook]

This article has been updated since its original publication.