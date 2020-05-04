How To Easily Make Chicken Salt, The Great Australian Spice

The Symptoms You'll Need To Be Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.

Free To Cook's recipe is rather simple - it's really just about putting all the ingredients together and shaking them up. Once you've fried up your chips, sprinkle the mixture on top and you're good to go

Of course, there is a lot of salt present in the mix - far more than recommended for daily human intake, so don't go devouring the chicken salt on its own. (I shouldn't have to say this but, you never know...)

The ingredients used are listed below:

  • 6 Tbsp table salt
  • 3 Tbsp chicken stock
  • 3 Tbsp garlic powder
  • 3 Tbsp sweet paprika
  • 1 Tsp white pepper
  • 1 Tsp onion powder
  • 1 Tsp Celery seeds

Personally, I am always stocked up with a store-bought shaker of Chicken salt but this looks like a recipe I'll need to try out.

[Free To Cook]

This article has been updated since its original publication.

Comments

  • precisa @precisa

    When the chicken salt is yellow, Turmeric has been used instead of the Paprika.
    Vegan versions obviously do not include the chicken stock.

    3
    • dknight1000 @dknight1000

      Thank you for this vital information, I like the yellow Chicken Salt.

      I'm am being sincere here, that was truly vital information to me.

      2
    • Non vegan Guest

      The "vegan version" wouldn't be called chicken salt then!

      0
      • Jackson Ryan @dctrjack
        AUTHOR

        Let the vegans enjoy the delight of spices too!

        0
      • unity @lexington

        Massel Stock Powder has no animal content. It doesn't make sense to me either.

        0
      • Virus @virus__

        As far as I am aware, chicken salt was originally rubbed on chicken before you roasted it, so hence the name. Most of the chicken salts you can buy in the supermarket are vegan friendly..

        0
      • shampyon @shampyon

        Nah, it's still called chicken salt. It gets it's name from it's original intended use (seasoning chicken) rather than it's ingredients. Same with pumpkin spice- there's no pumpkin in it, it's simply the blend used to add flavour to pumpkin pies.

        If everything was named for it's ingredients rather than use, we'd be very worried about baby powder.

        2
    • drdalim @drdalim

      Actually there are plenty of 'chicken' stocks that don't have chicken or any animal product in them... they are just flavour. But the vegan version could be ChiKKen Salt.

      0
      • Virus @virus__

        and the klan version would be ChiKKKen salt then?

        0
    • Virus @virus__

      Which is weird, because sweet paprika has flavour, where as turmeric does not.

      0
  • djbear @djbear

    My solution is being great friends with my local fish and chip shop and buying a tub off them every month.

    2
  • minging @minging

    Real chicken salt contains no chicken stock... it's 'flavour' and is vegetarian.

    0

