How To Make A Workout Playlist Actually Works [Infographic]

It's no secret that the right kind of music can help you exercise: it can assist everything from synchronising your steps to galvanizing you to push past your physical limits. But first you need a good, solid playlist. The following infographic from fitness app maker sworkit explains what you should be looking for across a variety of exercise rituals and disciplines.

Okay, so some of the suggested tracks are an acquired taste with a strong focus on pop — but it shouldn't be too difficult to find tunes with a similar beat that match your genre of choice. The infographic also includes basic advice on the type of music that suits specific workouts — from strength training to cardio. If you're still stumped for ideas, you can find additional song suggestions over at our Ask The Readers post on this very topic.

[Via Sworkit]

This article has been updated since its original publication.