This Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories (And It Tastes Amazing)

The Symptoms You'll Need To Be Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

Where To Buy Flowers Online For Mother's Day

How To Copy Your Photos From Facebook To Google Photos

Screenshot: David Murphy

Google’s photo platform is superior to Facebook’s. Even though it’s just as free to use—with a few limitations—it’s infinitely better for organising your photos and finding specific shots by name, time, date, or the people within them. Besides, decoupling your photos from your social media account allows you to take a break from the latter (temporary or permanent) without losing easy access to those memories.

Luckily, moving Facebook photos to Google Photos is now a breeze. Instead of waiting for Facebook to create an archive of your Facebook data, including your pictures, that you can then import into Google Photos, Facebook has integrated a transfer feature directly its website.

To start, pull up Facebook and click on the drop-down arrow in the upper-right of your screen. From there, click on Settings & Privacy > Settings (or just use this handy link to skip these steps). From there, click on “Your Facebook Information” on the left-hand sidebar, where you’ll see a new option on this screen:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Click on “View” next to the “Transfer a Copy of Your Photos or Videos” option, and get ready to enter your Facebook password (if prompted). You’ll then see this screen—apologies in advance for how it looks, as it doesn’t seem to play very nicely with Facebook’s dark mode:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Click on the blue “Choose Destination” button and pick the single option that you get to play with as of when we wrote this article: Google Photos. You’ll then get to select whether you want to copy over your photos or your videos. (You can just repeat the copying process once this first round is done if you’d like both.)

Click on the blue “Next” button that appears and grant Facebook permission, via Google, to access your Photos library.

Screenshot: David Murphy

You’ll then jump back to Facebook once again. Now, you’ll see a big “Confirm Transfer” button. It is also blue. Click it. Your screen should now turn to this:

Screenshot: David Murphy

The waiting begins. I ran a simultaneous batch of video and photo transfers, and the former finished way before the latter. How much time it takes your photos to copy over depends on how much stuff you’ve saved on Facebook. My account dates back to 2005 (I was one of the early adopters at Northwestern University), so I suspect this might take all day. You’ll receive a notification when your data has copied over, so no need to keep your browser window open while you wait:

Screenshot: David Murphy

Expect to see Facebook support more services for copying your data throughout the year. And I should stress, again, that Facebook is simply copying your photos and videos. They’ll still live on Facebook, and the best way to remove them from the service en masse is to nuke your account. Otherwise, be prepared for way, way too much clicking—you’ll probably tire out long before you’ve manually deleted your pictures.

Also, know that this process isn’t flawless. When I transferred my videos over, they all appeared in my Google Photos library with a creation date of May 1—the date I transferred them—no matter when the videos were actually shot.

Similarly, I suspect that any photos that transfer over will probably all appear as if they were shot on the same day, too. I hope that’s not the case, as that’s not helpful at all for organising them in any meaningful way. We’ll see in a few hours, I hope?

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au chicken-salt cook free-to-cook how-to youtube

How To Easily Make Chicken Salt, The Great Australian Spice

Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.
au tag-entertainment netflix pacific-rim streaming

All The Titles Leaving Aussie Netflix In May

Unless it's a Netflix Original, shows and movies added to Australia's most popular streaming service have an expiry date. Some licences are renewed but as we've experienced before, many are not. May is no exception with 96 titles on the cutting room floor.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles