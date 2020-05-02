How To Check If Your Tweets Have Been Quoted In The Media

As one who is never very witty on Twitter, I have almost no concern that anything I type is going to get highlighted on a website or in a news story somewhere—not unless someone really cares about my thoughts on cats and Animal Crossing. However, there’s a quick and easy way to see for yourself if your Twitter wit has ever been picked up elsewhere. (And you might be surprised!)

Said tip comes from Twitter directly:

If you search your twitter username on google and click “news” you can see if any of your tweets were included in an article — Patrick (@READYF0RlT) April 25, 2020

When I tried, this, my results were all boring. I blame this on my enthusiasm for dropping my Twitter handle in every story I write ever, in a semi-delusional attempt at making myself popular through brute force. (It still hasn’t worked; maybe I need to work on tweeting more dad jokes.)

Screenshot: David Murphy

Others had more far more fulfilling (and surprising) results:

???????????????????? this is my claim to fame. I'm here LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ynIlbCo7w5 — Jo???? (@lavenderblod) April 27, 2020

WHOA WHAT omg I was embroiled in controversy???? pic.twitter.com/sXjoAwni0n — Katie ???? (@basicspice) April 26, 2020

And, of course, the Twitter users quoted above will see that they were quoted in this article next time they run a search on themselves; the great circle of life continues.

This is also a great reminder that if you’re looking to back down on your Twitter fame at any point, looking up what you’ve been quoted saying and then deleting that tweet can help you reclaim a sliver of anonymity. (That’s assuming the media entity in question didn’t screenshot your tweet and embed that, instead of embedding the tweet itself.)

It’s also not the worst habit to set up some kind of auto-deletion mechanism for your older tweets. Sure, they won’t be there to pad your engagement stats—for the few of you that care about that sort of thing—but it never hurts to make sure that a snarky tweet you published years ago doesn’t come back to haunt you.