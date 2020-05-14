How To Access Your Kid's Listening History On Spotify

Image: Spotify Kids

For parents wanting to keep a closer eye on what their kids are listening to in Spotify Kids, the app has released two new parental controls that allow you to access their listening history and block unwanted content.

Spotify tweeted out this video that shows how to easily access your child’s listening history—and customise what they listen to by blocking any content you don’t want them to have access to:

Introducing enhanced parental controls in the Spotify Kids app ???? We’ve made it easier for parents to monitor what their kids are listening to and block the songs that they don’t like! ????https://t.co/BJCzwot83a pic.twitter.com/34TnQIsdeM — Spotify USA (@SpotifyUSA) May 12, 2020

Spotify details the process for reviewing and blocking songs and stories here:

1. Log into the “grown-ups” section of Spotify Kids. 2. Tap the account you want to check out. 3. Head to “Listening History.” 4. From here, tap the “block” icon beside a track to hide it. 5. Once hidden, that song won’t be visible anywhere in the child’s app. Note: Blocking a song only removes it from that child’s account so you can customise what each kid is able to listen to. You can unblock content at any time by revisiting the PIN-protected “Listening History” or “Blocked Content” and tapping the icon again.

Spotify also notes that parents can only block something once it has been played on the child’s account—so if you know there is something you’d like to proactively block, play it on their account for a few seconds and then follow the steps above to block it.

Spotify Kids has been available in the United States since March for users with a Premium Family subscription; it now has approximately 8,000 songs available for kids ages 3 and up, all of which the company says are hand-picked by on-staff editors.