Get Your Nest Devices Ready For Mandatory Two-Factor Authentication

Google is about to turn on two-factor authentication (2FA) for all Nest users. That’s a good thing! Most people shouldn’t experience any difficulties with this security-enhancing measure, but there are a few quirks you should know about.

Nest users will need to authorise who they are each time they log in to Nest using a verification code sent to the email address linked to their Nest account. After the initial email verification, users will also be able to enable other authentication methods, such as text message codes, from the Nest app.

It’s a simple enough process, but Nest users should make sure they still have access to the email address associated with their account before the 2FA requirement goes into effect—otherwise they could lose access to their accounts and their devices.

How to check and update your Nest account’s email address

Google hasn’t announced a specific date for the switch to mandatory 2FA, so you still have some time to make sure your email address is correct.

(Note that this only applies to those still using a dedicated Nest account and have not turned on 2FA. Nest users who already use 2FA, or who migrated to a Google account instead, don’t need to worry.)

Open the Nest mobile app and sign in with your Nest account if you aren’t already. Tap “Settings” the go to Account > Manage Account > Account Security > Email Address. Update to a new email address if you need to. Tap “Save changes.” You’ll receive a verification email from [email protected] Click the link to finalise the change.

Once Google is about to turn on 2FA, you’ll receive another email from [email protected] with your initial login code. However, you can enable 2FA early by following the steps outlined in this Google Support page. We recommend doing that, because there’s really no reason to wait.