Get A New Bing Wallpaper On Your Android Every Day

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse, Bing wallpapers app

It’s probably safe to say that more people love Bing’s wallpapers than its search engine. So much so, in fact, that Microsoft has released Bing’s wallpapers as desktop backgrounds for Windows, and it even recently launched an official Bing Wallpapers app for Android devices.

Screenshot: Brendan Hesse

The Bing wallpaper app isn’t just a collection of backgrounds, however. It includes a helpful interface with filters and category search options, and it will even even auto-swap to a different background at daily, weekly, or monthly intervals—something many contemporary first-party background applications are sorely missing (looking at you, Google).

How to use Bing Wallpapers on Android

Download the app from the Google Play Store. Once you’ve installed it, open the app to view your daily wallpaper. You can also browse the entire gallery of images, or select a solid colour background if that’s more your thing.

How to automatically update your Android Wallpaper with Bing images

  1. Tap the three stacked-lines icon in the upper-left corner of Bing Wallpapers, then tap “Auto Change wallpaper.”

  2. Tap “Turn on,” and then tap “Set wallpaper”

  3. Tap “Frequency” to adjust how often you want a new background.

  4. You can also tap “Network” to change whether the app updates only over wifi or also over mobile data.

