Ferguson v Gaethje: How To Watch The UFC 249 Fight In Australia

Image: Getty

UFC 249 is back on and fans of combat sports – or sports in general – are in for a treat this weekend when Tony Ferguson takes on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship title.

The fight initially promised to fans was slated for April and it was going to take place between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, due to the pandemic and travel bans the organisers had to reschedule the fight, which also stopped Nurmagomedov from confirming his spot.

But all of that is now in the past. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida will see a Ferguson v Gaethje fight and the winner will be given a chance to unify against Nurmagomedov. No fans will be present but we're sure everyone's going to be tuning in given the lack of top-level professional sports on at the moment.

What date and time is the Ferguson v Gaethje taking place?

Set a reminder for Sunday, 10 May and get your mum in on the UFC madness because it's also Mother's Day.

Early prelims begin at 8:30am AEST

Prelims kick off at 10am AEST

Main card starts at 12pm AEST

We suggest planning a full on breakfast spread and keeping a big snack bowl very close to you.

How to watch the Ferguson v Gaethje fight in Australia

If all you care about are the five main draws, or just the fight between Ferguson and Gaethje, you can watch it via Main Event on Foxtel. Alternatively you can also:

Stream online on the UFC website or use its app to watch the fights on your smart Tvs. The monthly UFC fight pass costs $10.99

Purchase a full fight pass via PS4 for $54.95 or $49.95 if you're already a PlayStation Plus member

Watch prelims via Kayo Sports

Who's fighting in the UFC 249 event?

Main card

Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje

Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz

Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro

Prelims

Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone

Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum

Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson

Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza

Early prelims

Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price

Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa

Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey