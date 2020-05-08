Ferguson v Gaethje: How To Watch The UFC 249 Fight In Australia

UFC 249 is back on and fans of combat sports – or sports in general – are in for a treat this weekend when Tony Ferguson takes on Justin Gaethje for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship title.
The fight initially promised to fans was slated for April and it was going to take place between Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov. But, due to the pandemic and travel bans the organisers had to reschedule the fight, which also stopped Nurmagomedov from confirming his spot.
But all of that is now in the past. The VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida will see a Ferguson v Gaethje fight and the winner will be given a chance to unify against Nurmagomedov. No fans will be present but we're sure everyone's going to be tuning in given the lack of top-level professional sports on at the moment.
What date and time is the Ferguson v Gaethje taking place?
Set a reminder for Sunday, 10 May and get your mum in on the UFC madness because it's also Mother's Day.
- Early prelims begin at 8:30am AEST
- Prelims kick off at 10am AEST
- Main card starts at 12pm AEST
How to watch the Ferguson v Gaethje fight in Australia
If all you care about are the five main draws, or just the fight between Ferguson and Gaethje, you can watch it via Main Event on Foxtel. Alternatively you can also:
- Stream online on the UFC website or use its app to watch the fights on your smart Tvs. The monthly UFC fight pass costs $10.99
- Purchase a full fight pass via PS4 for $54.95 or $49.95 if you're already a PlayStation Plus member
- Watch prelims via Kayo Sports
Who's fighting in the UFC 249 event?
Main card
- Tony Ferguson vs. Justin Gaethje
- Henry Cejudo vs Dominick Cruz
- Francis Ngannou vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar
- Greg Hardy vs. Yorgan De Castro
Prelims
- Anthony Pettis vs. Donald Cerrone
- Aleksei Oleinik vs. Fabricio Werdum
- Carla Esparza vs. Michelle Waterson
- Uriah Hall vs. Ronaldo Souza
Early prelims
- Vicente Luque vs. Niko Price
- Bryce Mitchell vs. Charles Rosa
- Ryan Spann vs. Sam Alvey
