Everything New To Netflix This Week

No major titles dropped on Netflix over the weekend but this week's looking a whole lot better already. A couple of major highlights include Snowpiercer, a new futuristic thriller series, and Trial By Media, a true crime docuseries based on some of the most dramatic trials of all time. Check out the all the trailers we've included — they're a real treat.

Netflix Original Series

Bordertown (Season 3/May 11)

A gifted detective takes a job in a small town so he can spend more time with his family. But he's soon drawn into a web of disturbing murder cases.

Chichipatos/The Unremarkable Juanquini (Season 1/May 15)

A magician hired for a party lands in hot water when he makes a kingpin disappear during a performance — but is then unable to make him reappear!

White Lines (Season 1/May 15)

Zoe Walker leaves her quiet life behind to investigate her brother's disappearance in Ibiza, where she quickly heads down a decadent and dangerous path.

Magic for Humans (Season 3/May 15)

From baffling people on the street to orchestrating elaborate tricks, Justin Willman blends good-natured magic with grown-up laughs.

Dérapages/Inhuman Resources (Season 1/May 15)

La reina de Indias y el conquistador/The Queen and the Conqueror (Season 1/May 16)

Years after Spanish conquistador Pedro de Heredia betrayed her people and broke her heart, indigenous woman Catalina reenters his life to get revenge.

Netflix Weekly Series

Snowpiercer (Season 1/May 17)

In this futuristic thriller, the world has become a frozen wasteland, and the remaining humans inhabit a giant train that perpetually circles the globe.

Netflix Films

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend (May 12)

It's an interactive Kimmy special! Kimmy's getting married, but first she has to foil the Reverend's evil plot. It's your move: What should she do next?

The Wrong Missy (May 13)

Tim thinks he's invited the woman of his dreams on a work retreat to Hawaii, realizing too late he mistakenly texted someone from a nightmare blind date.

Te quiero, imbécil/I Love You, Stupid (May 15)

After Marcos is dumped by his girlfriend, he attempts to reinvent himself as a modern man with the help of a childhood friend and an online guru.

Original Documentaries

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics (May 11)

Explore hallucinogenic highs and lows as celebrities share funny, mind-blowing tales via animations, reenactments and more in this documentary.

Trial By Media (May 11)

In this true crime docuseries, some of the most dramatic trials of all time are examined with an emphasis on how the media may have impacted verdicts.

Kids & Family

True: Terrific Tales (May 12)

Through the magic of the Story Spinner, True and her friends create their own versions of Pinocchio, Little Red Riding Hood and other classic tales.

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power (Season 5/May 15)

Soldier Adora finds a magic sword — and her identity as legendary hero She-Ra. She joins the Rebellion, but her best friend stays with the evil Horde.

