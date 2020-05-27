Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video in June

As June nears, we're about to get gifted a new load of streaming goodness. Coronavirus isn't likely to suddenly disappear any time soon so anyone who's feels they're starting to run out of good content is in for a treat. Here's what you can expect.
Netflix's June highlights
It: Chapter 2 (4 June)
Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise — now more powerful than ever.
Queer Eye: Season 5 (5 June)
The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.
13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5 June)
In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Dylan Minette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid return for a fourth and final season that's full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can't move forward if you're still haunted by the past.
The Sinner: Jamie (19 June)
Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.
Netflix's full list
1 June
- Baby Boy
- Blade Runner: The Final Cut
- Boogie Nights
- Deepwater Horizon
- Dream House
- King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- Million Dollar Baby
- Mission: Impossible
- Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol
- Mission: Impossible II
- Mission: Impossible III
- Moonlight
- Selena
- The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie
- The Lincoln Lawyer
- The Ring
- The Spy Next Door
2 June
- Fuller House: The Farewell Season
- True: Rainbow Rescue
3 June
- Spelling the Dream
4 June
- Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga
- It: Chapter 2
- M'entends-tu?
5 June
- 13 Reasons Why: Season 4
- Queer Eye: Season 5
- The Last Days of American Crime
7 June
- Marshall
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 4)
10 June
- Lenox Hill
- Pixels
- Reality Z
12 June
- Da 5 Bloods
- Dating Around: Season 2
- F is for Family: Season 4
- Jo Koy: In His Elements
- Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2
- Rostered On: Season 1 & 2
- The Search
- The Woods
13 June
- Alexa & Katie Part 4
14 June
- Marcella: Season 3
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 5)
15 June
- Blinky Bill: The Movie
- Get Hard
17 June
- Mr. Iglesias: Part 2
18 June
- A Whisker Away
- The Order: Season 2
19 June
- Babies: Part 2
- Father Soldier Son
- Feel the Beat
- Floor Is Lava
- Lost Bullet
- One-Way to Tomorrow
- Rhyme Time Town
- The Politician: Season 2
- The Sinner: Jamie
- Wasp Network
21 June
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 6)
23 June
- Eric Andre: Legalize Everything
24 June
- Athlete A
- Crazy Delicious
- Nobody Knows I'm here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí)
25 June
- The Goldfinch
26 June
- Amar y vivir
- Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
- Home Game
27 June
- Mile 22
- Ocean's 8
28 June
- Adrift
- Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
- Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 7)
- The Spy Who Dumped Me
30 June
- Adú
- BNA
- Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
- George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half
- Gifted
- I Feel Pretty
- It's Complicated
- Johnny English
- Johnny English Reborn
- Pride & Prejudice
- Rush
- Scarface
- The Big Lebowski
- The Change-Up
- The Expendables
- The Expendables 3
- The Holiday
- Wrath of the Titans
All The Titles Leaving Aussie Netflix In June
June is fast approaching and with it comes another exodus of TV shows and movies from Netflix. Having said that, you'll be happy to know Mad Men's removal from the streaming platform — originally scheduled for the end of April — has been delayed to June 11. If you want to finish all seven seasons and 92 episodes before then, you'll need to start binge-watching straight away.
Stan's June highlights
Yellowstone: Season 3 (22 June)
Oscar-winner Kevin Costner stars in the most-watched U.S. cable TV series of 2019. John Dutton controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson (Sons of Anarchy) and led by Kevin Costner, this season welcomes Josh Holloway to an acclaimed cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 (6 June)
Condragulations, you're a winner baby! Fan favourite queens from past seasons of this 13-time Emmy Award winning smash-hit reality series return to the competition – but only one will be crowned. The challenges are super-sized, the outfits are outrageous and the rivalries are fierce, as the queens do whatever it takes to win a coveted place in RuPaul's Drag Race Hall Of Fame. R U ready for battle?
Black Monday: Season 2 / Mid-Season Premiere (28 June)
Take a ride back to October 19, 1987, aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. To this day, no one knows who caused it – until now. Season one of this outrageous series followed Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle) as he and his group of outsiders took on the blueblood, old boys’ club of Wall Street. This season focuses on the aftermath. And as the stakes rise, so does the body count.
Stan's full list
1 June
- Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging
- Ghost
- Killing Eve: Season 2
- Standing Up For Sunny
2 June
- 2 Fast 2 Furious
- 9 Songs
- Fast & Furious 6
- Fast and Furious
- Fast Five
- Furious 7
- The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1, Episode 8 & 9 - Final
- The Fast and the Furious
- The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift
3 June
- Love Life: Season 1, Episode 4
- Rocco And His Brothers
- The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 9
4 June
- Better Man (Miniseries)
- Bixler High Private Eye
5 June
- The Wiggles, Wiggle, Wiggle Wiggle: Season 1
- Thomas and Friends: Big World, Big Adventures
- Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 1
- While We Live
6 June
- Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 31
- Fragments of Love
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 1 - Premiere
7 June
- Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 32
- Billions: Season 5, Episode 6
- Hightown: Season 1, Episode 4
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 7
8 June
- Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
- Bridget Jones's Baby
- Bridget Jones's Diary
- The Heiresses
9 June
- At War with Love
- My Night at Maud’s
10 June
- Love Life: Season 1, Episode 5
- The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 10 - Final
11 June
- Jurassic Park
- Jurassic Park III
- The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park
12 June
- Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 33
- Geordie Shore: Seasons 17-19
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 11 - Midseason premiere
- Top Wing: Season 1, Part 2
13 June
- Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 34
- Bridesmaids
- Here is Harold
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 2
14 June
- Billions: Season 5, Episode 7 - Midseason finale
- Hightown: Season 1, Episode 5
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 8
15 June
- Amateur Teens
- Umbrellas Of Cherbourg
16 June
- Windermere Children
17 June
- Love Life: Season 1, Episode 6
- Sex Life of Plants
18 June
- Lucky
- Notting Hill
- The Other Two: Season 1
19 June
- I Got Life! (Aurore)
- Shimmer & Shine: Season 3, Part 2 & Season 4, Part 1
- Rugrats: Season 7
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 12
20 June
- Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 35
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 3
- Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8
21 June
- Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episode 36 - Final
- Hightown: Season 1, Episode 6
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9
- Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10
22 June
- Sons of Denmark
- Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere
23 June
- Schapelle (Miniseries)
24 June
- Invisible Waves
- Love Life: Season 1, Episode 7
25 June
- The Miracle of The Sargasso Sea
- Summer 1993
26 June
- Bing: Season 1
- Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1 - 5
- Normandy Nude
- The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 13
27 June
- Knocked Up
- RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 4
- Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12
28 June
- Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 7 - Midseason Premiere
- Hightown: Season 1, Episode 7
- Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final
29 June
- Billionaires
- Carmen & Lola
- Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 2
30 June
- Young Girls of Rochefort
Disney's June highlights
Artemis Fowl (12 June)
Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.
Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (26 June)
With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen II, the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a 6-part series to reveal what it takes to create the #1 animated film of all time. For the first time, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.
Disney's full list
5 June
- Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)
- America’s Funniest Home Videos (S14)
- Chasing the Equinox
- Finding Atlantis
- Genius By Stephen Hawkins (S1)
- Lost City of Machu Picchu
- Schoolhouse Rock (S1)
- Secrets of Wild India (S1)
- The Greeks (S1)
- Wild Hawaii (S1)
12 June
- Mighty Med (S1-2)
- The Liberty Story
- The Story of the Animated Drawing
19 June
- Egypt's Treasure Guardians
- Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)
- Prep & Landing (2009)
- T.O.T.S. (S1, Episodes 11-25)
- Toy Story of Terror!
- Toy Story That Time Forgot
26 June
- 101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)
- A.N.T Farm (S1-3)
- Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul
- Gabby Duran and the Unsittables (S1)
- Goldie & Bear (S1-2)
- Just Roll With It (S1)
- Marvel's Spider-Man (S2)
- PJ Masks (S3)
- Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)
- Raven's Home (S3)
- Vampirina (S2)
Foxtel's June highlights
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (25 June)
Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement of Flight of the Concords fame, and Taika Waititi, Director of Thor:Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years in Staten Island.
Siren: Season 3 (1 June)
Mermaids of legend start returning from the depths of the sea to an isolated coastal town where they pose a danger to the populace.
Foxtel Now's full list
1 June
- 127 Hours
- 9 Songs
- Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
- Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
- Amateur Teens
- Army Of Darkness
- Astro Boy
- Atonement
- Attack The Block
- Axel: The Biggest Little Hero
- Barbie In The Pink Shoes
- Barbie Mariposa And The Fairy Princess
- Basic Instinct
- Big Fat Liar
- Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey
- Blades Of Glory
- Born Free
- Carmen and Lola
- Chef
- Feather Friends
- Flipper
- Forgetting Sarah Marshall
- Get Rich Or Die Tryin'
- Ghost
- Hanna
- Howard Lovecraft & The Kingdom Of Madness
- Howard Lovecraft & The Undersea Kingdom
- I Got Life!
- Insidious: Chapter 2
- Invisible Waves
- Jersey Girl
- Jumanji
- Just Go With It
- Looper
- Magnolia
- Miami Vice
- Misery
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous
- Mrs. Doubtfire
- My Night With Maude
- Mystic Pizza
- Normandy Nude
- Out Of Africa
- San Andreas
- Serendipity
- Silent Hill
- Serengeti
- Siren S3
- Sisters
- Sixteen Candles
- The American President
- The Benchwarmers
- The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser
- The Great Gatsby (2013)
- The Heiressess
- The Lake House
- The Shallows
- The Switch
- The Umbrellas of Cherbourg
- The Woman In Red
- Top Secret!
- Tropic Thunder
- Wall Street
- Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps
- While We Live
- Woman On Top
- Young Girls of Rochefort
2 June
- Below Deck Mediterranean S5
4 June
- Battle For Terra
- Grand Designs House of the Year S5
- Mountain Monsters S4
- Property Brothers Forever Home S2
- IT: Chapter Two
5 June
- Expedition Bigfoot
6 June
- A Vigilante
8 June
- The Adventures of Paddington
- The Real Prince Philip
10 June
- Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein
11 June
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
12 June
- Last Christmas
- Nature’s Fury
13 June
- The Trouble With Maggie Cole
- Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!
15 June
- Get Hard
- Teen Mom UK S7
16 June
- Death of the Aussie Larrikin
17 June
- Million Dollar Listing LA S2
18 June
- Ad Astra
- Event Horizon
- Rambo: Last Blood
- UglyDolls
19 June
- Barskins
22 June
- Perry Mason
23 June
- Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
25 June
- Freaks
- The Addams Family
- The Goldfinch
- What We Do In The Shadows S2
29 June
- Nurses
30 June
- Clash Of The Titans
- The Expendables 2
- Wrath Of The Titans
Amazon Prime Video's June highlights
The Farewell, 4 June
Featuring Awkwafina in her role as Billi, which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Musical or Comedy, The Farewell follows Billi as she returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Billi struggles with her family's decision to keep grandma in the dark about her own illness as they all stage an impromptu wedding to see grandma one last time.
Packed to the Rafters S1-S6, 1 June
The much-loved Australian classic series centres around Dave and Julie Rafter and their three children Rachel, Ben and Nathan. On the eve of their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary, the couple thinks that they are finally about to have the house to themselves. However, as they continue working to balance their own journey as a couple with the ups and downs of raising a family into adulthood, Dave and Julie find their children returning as they go through many ups and downs together.
It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S1-S13, 5 June
Centred around five egocentric friends who run a neighborhood Irish pub in Philadelphia, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia chronicles how they try to navigate their way through the adult world of work and relationships. Unfortunately, their odd views, harebrained schemes, and questionable judgments have a habit of getting them into all manner of odd situations.
LOL: Last One Laughing, 19 June
Hosted by Rebel Wilson, witness 10 of Australia’s professional comedians go head to head to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh in this first-of-its-kind comedy social experiment.
Amazon Prime Video's full list
1 June
- American Sniper
- Chicago Fire S1-S4
- Gran Torino
- In The Heart Of The Sea
- Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S8
- Miss Congeniality
- Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous
- My Big Fat Greek Wedding
- Packed to the Rafters S1-S6
- Rosehaven S1-S3
- Sicario
4 June
- Can You Keep A Secret?
- The Farewell
5 June
- Criminal Minds S1-S13
- Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava S1
- It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S1-S13
12 June
- Last Christmas
- The Souvenir
13 June
- Gulabo Sitabo
18 June
- Rambo: Last Blood!
- Uglydolls
19 June
- 7500
- LOL: Last One Laughing
23 June
- Dora And The Lost City Of Gold
26 June
- Dolor Y Gloria
