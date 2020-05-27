Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video in June

Image: Netflix, Stan, Apple TV+, Disney+, Amazon Prime Video and Foxtel Now

As June nears, we're about to get gifted a new load of streaming goodness. Coronavirus isn't likely to suddenly disappear any time soon so anyone who's feels they're starting to run out of good content is in for a treat. Here's what you can expect.

Netflix's June highlights

It: Chapter 2 (4 June)

Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Defeated by members of the Losers' Club, the evil clown Pennywise returns 27 years later to terrorize the town of Derry, Maine, once again. Now adults, the childhood friends have long since gone their separate ways. But when people start disappearing, Mike Hanlon calls the others home for one final stand. Damaged by scars from the past, the united Losers must conquer their deepest fears to destroy the shape-shifting Pennywise — now more powerful than ever.

Queer Eye: Season 5 (5 June)

Image: Netflix

The Fab Five head to historic Philadelphia to make over a new cast of everyday heroes, from a hardworking DJ to a struggling dog groomer.

13 Reasons Why: Season 4 (5 June)

Image: Supplied

In the powerful final season of 13 Reasons Why, Liberty High School's Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they can say goodbye, the crew of friends will have to band together one last time to keep a dangerous secret buried, try to make peace with the past four years, and face final, heartbreaking choices that might alter their lives forever. Showrunner Brian Yorkey and stars Dylan Minette, Grace Saif, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and Devin Druid return for a fourth and final season that's full of twists, turns, and the resounding message that you can't move forward if you're still haunted by the past.

The Sinner: Jamie (19 June)

Image: NBC

Detective Harry Ambrose investigates a grisly car crash that leads to one of the most complicated and dangerous cases of his career.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Netflix.

Netflix's full list

1 June

Baby Boy

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Boogie Nights

Deepwater Horizon

Dream House

King Arthur: Legend of the Sword

Million Dollar Baby

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible III

Moonlight

Selena

The Bugs Bunny Road Runner Movie

The Lincoln Lawyer

The Ring

The Spy Next Door

2 June

Fuller House: The Farewell Season

True: Rainbow Rescue

3 June

Spelling the Dream

4 June

Baki: The Great Raitai Tournament Saga

It: Chapter 2

M'entends-tu?

5 June

13 Reasons Why: Season 4

Queer Eye: Season 5

The Last Days of American Crime

7 June

Marshall

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 4)

10 June

Lenox Hill

Pixels

Reality Z

12 June

Da 5 Bloods

Dating Around: Season 2

F is for Family: Season 4

Jo Koy: In His Elements

Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts: Season 2

Rostered On: Season 1 & 2

The Search

The Woods

13 June

Alexa & Katie Part 4

14 June

Marcella: Season 3

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 5)

15 June

Blinky Bill: The Movie

Get Hard

17 June

Mr. Iglesias: Part 2

18 June

A Whisker Away

The Order: Season 2

19 June

Babies: Part 2

Father Soldier Son

Feel the Beat

Floor Is Lava

Lost Bullet

One-Way to Tomorrow

Rhyme Time Town

The Politician: Season 2

The Sinner: Jamie

Wasp Network

21 June

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 6)

23 June

Eric Andre: Legalize Everything

24 June

Athlete A

Crazy Delicious

Nobody Knows I'm here (Nadie sabe que estoy aquí)

25 June

The Goldfinch

26 June

Amar y vivir

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

Home Game

27 June

Mile 22

Ocean's 8

28 June

Adrift

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 6 (Episode 7)

The Spy Who Dumped Me

30 June

Adú

BNA

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

George Lopez: We'll Do It For Half

Gifted

I Feel Pretty

It's Complicated

Johnny English

Johnny English Reborn

Pride & Prejudice

Rush

Scarface

The Big Lebowski

The Change-Up

The Expendables

The Expendables 3

The Holiday

Wrath of the Titans

All The Titles Leaving Aussie Netflix In June June is fast approaching and with it comes another exodus of TV shows and movies from Netflix. Having said that, you'll be happy to know Mad Men's removal from the streaming platform — originally scheduled for the end of April — has been delayed to June 11. If you want to finish all seven seasons and 92 episodes before then, you'll need to start binge-watching straight away. Read more

Stan's June highlights

Yellowstone: Season 3 (22 June)

Image: Paramount

Oscar-winner Kevin Costner stars in the most-watched U.S. cable TV series of 2019. John Dutton controls the largest, contiguous ranch in the United States. Amid shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect, Dutton ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders; an expanding town, an Indian reservation, and vicious business rivalries. Co-created by Taylor Sheridan (Sicario) and John Linson (Sons of Anarchy) and led by Kevin Costner, this season welcomes Josh Holloway to an acclaimed cast that includes Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards and Gil Birmingham.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5 (6 June)

Image: Passion Distribution

Condragulations, you're a winner baby! Fan favourite queens from past seasons of this 13-time Emmy Award winning smash-hit reality series return to the competition – but only one will be crowned. The challenges are super-sized, the outfits are outrageous and the rivalries are fierce, as the queens do whatever it takes to win a coveted place in RuPaul's Drag Race Hall Of Fame. R U ready for battle?

Black Monday: Season 2 / Mid-Season Premiere (28 June)

Image: Showtime

Take a ride back to October 19, 1987, aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history. To this day, no one knows who caused it – until now. Season one of this outrageous series followed Maurice “Mo” Monroe (Don Cheadle) as he and his group of outsiders took on the blueblood, old boys’ club of Wall Street. This season focuses on the aftermath. And as the stakes rise, so does the body count.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Stan.

Stan's full list

1 June

Angus, Thongs and Perfect Snogging

Ghost

Killing Eve: Season 2

Standing Up For Sunny

2 June

2 Fast 2 Furious

9 Songs

Fast & Furious 6

Fast and Furious

Fast Five

Furious 7

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1, Episode 8 & 9 - Final

The Fast and the Furious

The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift

3 June

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 4

Rocco And His Brothers

The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 9

4 June

Better Man (Miniseries)

Bixler High Private Eye

5 June

The Wiggles, Wiggle, Wiggle Wiggle: Season 1

Thomas and Friends: Big World, Big Adventures

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Season 1, Part 1

While We Live

6 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 31

Fragments of Love

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 1 - Premiere

7 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 32

Billions: Season 5, Episode 6

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 4

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 7

8 June

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones's Baby

Bridget Jones's Diary

The Heiresses

9 June

At War with Love

My Night at Maud’s

10 June

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 5

The Last OG: Season 3, Episode 10 - Final

11 June

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

12 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 33

Geordie Shore: Seasons 17-19

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 11 - Midseason premiere

Top Wing: Season 1, Part 2

13 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 34

Bridesmaids

Here is Harold

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 2

14 June

Billions: Season 5, Episode 7 - Midseason finale

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 5

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 8

15 June

Amateur Teens

Umbrellas Of Cherbourg

16 June

Windermere Children

17 June

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 6

Sex Life of Plants

18 June

Lucky

Notting Hill

The Other Two: Season 1

19 June

I Got Life! (Aurore)

Shimmer & Shine: Season 3, Part 2 & Season 4, Part 1

Rugrats: Season 7

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 12

20 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episodes 35

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 3

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 7 & 8

21 June

Apple and Onion: Season 1, Episode 36 - Final

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 6

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 9

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 9 & 10

22 June

Sons of Denmark

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 1 - Premiere

23 June

Schapelle (Miniseries)

24 June

Invisible Waves

Love Life: Season 1, Episode 7

25 June

The Miracle of The Sargasso Sea

Summer 1993

26 June

Bing: Season 1

Girlfriend's Guide to Divorce: Seasons 1 - 5

Normandy Nude

The Bold Type: Season 4, Episode 13

27 June

Knocked Up

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Season 5, Episode 4

Steven Universe Future: Season 1, Episodes 11 & 12

28 June

Black Monday: Season 2, Episode 7 - Midseason Premiere

Hightown: Season 1, Episode 7

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels: Season 1, Episode 10 - Final

29 June

Billionaires

Carmen & Lola

Yellowstone: Season 3, Episode 2

30 June

Young Girls of Rochefort

Disney's June highlights

Artemis Fowl (12 June)

Image: Disney

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds, as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2 (26 June)

With the clock ticking and less than a year until the world premiere of Frozen II, the creative team opens their doors to cameras for a 6-part series to reveal what it takes to create the #1 animated film of all time. For the first time, cameras capture the challenges and breakthroughs, the artistry and complexity of creating a Walt Disney Animation Studios feature film.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Disney.

Disney's full list

5 June

Alaska’s Grizzly Gauntlet (S1)

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S14)

Chasing the Equinox

Finding Atlantis

Genius By Stephen Hawkins (S1)

Lost City of Machu Picchu

Schoolhouse Rock (S1)

Secrets of Wild India (S1)

The Greeks (S1)

Wild Hawaii (S1)

12 June

Mighty Med (S1-2)

The Liberty Story

The Story of the Animated Drawing

19 June

Egypt's Treasure Guardians

Muppet Babies Play Date (S1)

Prep & Landing (2009)

T.O.T.S. (S1, Episodes 11-25)

Toy Story of Terror!

Toy Story That Time Forgot

26 June

101 Dalmatians (1997) (S1)

A.N.T Farm (S1-3)

Big Hero 6 The Series (S2)

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul

Gabby Duran and the Unsittables (S1)

Goldie & Bear (S1-2)

Just Roll With It (S1)

Marvel's Spider-Man (S2)

PJ Masks (S3)

Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure (S3)

Raven's Home (S3)

Vampirina (S2)

Foxtel's June highlights

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 (25 June)

Image: FX

Based on the feature film of the same name from Jemaine Clement of Flight of the Concords fame, and Taika Waititi, Director of Thor:Ragnarok, What We Do in the Shadows is a documentary-style look into the daily (or rather, nightly) lives of four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of years in Staten Island.

Siren: Season 3 (1 June)

Image: Disney–ABC Domestic Television

Mermaids of legend start returning from the depths of the sea to an isolated coastal town where they pose a danger to the populace.

Descriptions and synopses taken from Foxtel.

Foxtel Now's full list

1 June

127 Hours

9 Songs

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls

Amateur Teens

Army Of Darkness

Astro Boy

Atonement

Attack The Block

Axel: The Biggest Little Hero

Barbie In The Pink Shoes

Barbie Mariposa And The Fairy Princess

Basic Instinct

Big Fat Liar

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey

Blades Of Glory

Born Free

Carmen and Lola

Chef

Feather Friends

Flipper

Forgetting Sarah Marshall

Get Rich Or Die Tryin'

Ghost

Hanna

Howard Lovecraft & The Kingdom Of Madness

Howard Lovecraft & The Undersea Kingdom

I Got Life!

Insidious: Chapter 2

Invisible Waves

Jersey Girl

Jumanji

Just Go With It

Looper

Magnolia

Miami Vice

Misery

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous

Mrs. Doubtfire

My Night With Maude

Mystic Pizza

Normandy Nude

Out Of Africa

San Andreas

Serendipity

Silent Hill

Serengeti

Siren S3

Sisters

Sixteen Candles

The American President

The Benchwarmers

The Enigma of Kaspar Hauser

The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Heiressess

The Lake House

The Shallows

The Switch

The Umbrellas of Cherbourg

The Woman In Red

Top Secret!

Tropic Thunder

Wall Street

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps

While We Live

Woman On Top

Young Girls of Rochefort

2 June

Below Deck Mediterranean S5

4 June

Battle For Terra

Grand Designs House of the Year S5

Mountain Monsters S4

Property Brothers Forever Home S2

IT: Chapter Two

5 June

Expedition Bigfoot

6 June

A Vigilante

8 June

The Adventures of Paddington

The Real Prince Philip

10 June

Who Killed Jeffrey Epstein

11 June

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

12 June

Last Christmas

Nature’s Fury

13 June

The Trouble With Maggie Cole

Yvonne Orji: Momma, I Made It!

15 June

Get Hard

Teen Mom UK S7

16 June

Death of the Aussie Larrikin

17 June

Million Dollar Listing LA S2

18 June

Ad Astra

Event Horizon

Rambo: Last Blood

UglyDolls

19 June

Barskins

22 June

Perry Mason

23 June

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

25 June

Freaks

The Addams Family

The Goldfinch

What We Do In The Shadows S2

29 June

Nurses

30 June

Clash Of The Titans

The Expendables 2

Wrath Of The Titans

Amazon Prime Video's June highlights

The Farewell, 4 June

Image: A24

Featuring Awkwafina in her role as Billi, which earned her a Golden Globe for Best Actress - Musical or Comedy, The Farewell follows Billi as she returns to China when her beloved grandmother is diagnosed with terminal cancer. Billi struggles with her family's decision to keep grandma in the dark about her own illness as they all stage an impromptu wedding to see grandma one last time.

Packed to the Rafters S1-S6, 1 June

The much-loved Australian classic series centres around Dave and Julie Rafter and their three children Rachel, Ben and Nathan. On the eve of their twenty-fifth wedding anniversary, the couple thinks that they are finally about to have the house to themselves. However, as they continue working to balance their own journey as a couple with the ups and downs of raising a family into adulthood, Dave and Julie find their children returning as they go through many ups and downs together.

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S1-S13, 5 June

Image: FX

Centred around five egocentric friends who run a neighborhood Irish pub in Philadelphia, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia chronicles how they try to navigate their way through the adult world of work and relationships. Unfortunately, their odd views, harebrained schemes, and questionable judgments have a habit of getting them into all manner of odd situations.

LOL: Last One Laughing, 19 June

Hosted by Rebel Wilson, witness 10 of Australia’s professional comedians go head to head to see who can keep a straight face while simultaneously trying to make their opponents laugh in this first-of-its-kind comedy social experiment.

Descriptions and synopses were provided by Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video's full list

1 June

American Sniper

Chicago Fire S1-S4

Gran Torino

In The Heart Of The Sea

Keeping Up With The Kardashians S1-S8

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed & Fabulous

My Big Fat Greek Wedding

Packed to the Rafters S1-S6

Rosehaven S1-S3

Sicario

4 June

Can You Keep A Secret?

The Farewell

5 June

Criminal Minds S1-S13

Gina Brillon: The Floor Is Lava S1

It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia S1-S13

12 June

Last Christmas

The Souvenir

13 June

Gulabo Sitabo

18 June

Rambo: Last Blood!

Uglydolls

19 June

7500

LOL: Last One Laughing

23 June

Dora And The Lost City Of Gold

26 June

Dolor Y Gloria