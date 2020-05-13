Huge Digital Movie Sale Is About To Start In Australia

Image: Getty

Get your pocket change ready because from 14-20 May, you'll be able to buy digital movies for as little as $4.99. The list will include newly released blockbusters and award-winning movies. It's a steal if you think about how much you would normally spend at the cinema.

This is the first time in Australia that distributors under the Australian Home Entertainment Distributors Association (AHEDA) have come together to put on a sale of this sort. They're calling it the Mega Movie Week.

You'll be able to buy from a stellar selection of movies including 1917 and Joker to more action-packed blockbusters such as Angel Has Fallen, Bad Boys For Life, and Ford v Ferrari. In case you prefer horror films, Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep is a good one to look our for.

"[This] is a fantastic opportunity for Australian movie lovers to explore hundreds of films available to buy across a host of digital retailers at a discounted price for one week only," Jim Batchelor, chairman of AHEDA said in a press release.

If you're tired of constantly subscribing and unsubscribing to streaming platforms that don't always have the movies you want to watch, then taking advantage of this sale might be a good way to build your own digital collection. Many of us love re-watching our favourite movies over and over again so the cost-benefit analysis is definitely in your favour.

You can access all the titles from 14 May across a number of digital platforms including Apple TV, Google Play, Fetch, Telstra TV Box Office, Microsoft Store, and the Playstation Store.

Here’s a teaser of what’s on offer:

1917

Angel Has Fallen

Bad Boys For Life

Doctor Sleep

Dolittle

Ford v Ferrari

Hunt For the Wilderpeople

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Jumanji: The Next Level

Rocketman

The Vanishing

Note: Title availability and pricing may vary by platform. Visit Mega Movie Week for more information.

