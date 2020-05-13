Huge Digital Movie Sale Is About To Start In Australia

Disney's Tonga Toast Recipe Is A Wild Breakfast Treat

How To Do A Full Body Workout Without Leaving Your Bed

Huge Digital Movie Sale Is About To Start In Australia

Image: Getty

Get your pocket change ready because from 14-20 May, you'll be able to buy digital movies for as little as $4.99. The list will include newly released blockbusters and award-winning movies. It's a steal if you think about how much you would normally spend at the cinema.

This is the first time in Australia that distributors under the Australian Home Entertainment Distributors Association (AHEDA) have come together to put on a sale of this sort. They're calling it the Mega Movie Week.

You'll be able to buy from a stellar selection of movies including 1917 and Joker to more action-packed blockbusters such as Angel Has Fallen, Bad Boys For Life, and Ford v Ferrari. In case you prefer horror films, Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep is a good one to look our for.

"[This] is a fantastic opportunity for Australian movie lovers to explore hundreds of films available to buy across a host of digital retailers at a discounted price for one week only," Jim Batchelor, chairman of AHEDA said in a press release.

If you're tired of constantly subscribing and unsubscribing to streaming platforms that don't always have the movies you want to watch, then taking advantage of this sale might be a good way to build your own digital collection. Many of us love re-watching our favourite movies over and over again so the cost-benefit analysis is definitely in your favour.

You can access all the titles from 14 May across a number of digital platforms including Apple TV, Google Play, Fetch, Telstra TV Box Office, Microsoft Store, and the Playstation Store.

Here’s a teaser of what’s on offer:

  • 1917
  • Angel Has Fallen
  • Bad Boys For Life
  • Doctor Sleep
  • Dolittle
  • Ford v Ferrari
  • Hunt For the Wilderpeople
  • Jojo Rabbit
  • Joker
  • Jumanji: The Next Level
  • Rocketman
  • The Vanishing

Note: Title availability and pricing may vary by platform. Visit Mega Movie Week for more information.

The 25 Best Films Of The 21st Century

There have been a lot of great films released since the year 2000, but some of them stood above the rest and elevated the medium to a whole new level of storytelling. These are the 25 best films of the 21st century according to film critics around the globe, and where you can buy them for your collection.

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

apps update windows-update

The Best Way To Update Windows 10 And All Of Your Apps

Windows: Updating your computer, and the apps on it, is one of the most basic bits of maintenance everyone should know how to do. And while your operating system should make this easy for you by running most updates on your behalf, there’s no reason to let it have all the fun. Control your own destiny: Install your own updates, and gain access to the latest features (and security fixes) before your operating system decides that you should.
vitals vitamin-d vitamins

How Much Vitamin D Do You Need?

Vitamin D is important. It helps your body absorb calcium, promotes bone growth and plays a role in your immune system. It’s commonly called the “sunshine vitamin,” as our bodies use the energy from sunlight to make vitamin D, which by definition is actually a prohormone. Given abrupt, pandemic-induced changes to our lives that have resulted in many of us making far fewer trips outside, a lot of people have been wondering whether they are getting enough vitamin D, and if there is anything they should do about it.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles