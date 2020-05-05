How To Watch The Eta Aquariid Meteor Shower In Australia

This Easy Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories (And It Tastes Amazing)

The Symptoms You'll Need To Be Tested For Coronavirus Around Australia

Dictate Your Messages Using This Mac Keyboard Shortcut

Photo: Shutterstock

Mac users who like to multitask: there’s a keyboard shortcut to turn on text dictation so you can talk instead of type.

Just place your cursor where you want to enter text (it’ll work in any app where you can type), double-tap the Fn key, and start talking. The microphone icon will pop up to let you know that dictation is active.

Screenshot: Emily Long

When you’re done with your message, double-tap Fn again. You can also click Done below the icon or press Return. Apple recommends keeping individual dictations to 40 seconds or less, so don’t expect to dictate a multi-page document all in one go.

If you need to insert punctuation or formatting, Apple has a guide to dictation commands.

If you’ve never used dictation on your machine, you may see a pop-up window asking you if you want to enable it the first time you use the shortcut.

Alternatively, you can turn on keyboard dictation in your machine’s settings. Go to the Apple menu > System Preferences > Keyboard > Dictation and toggle it on. You can also change the shortcut to the Command key(s) or set up your own customised key combo if you prefer.

As with any voice recognition tool, dictation on your Mac won’t always be 100% accurate, so check your text before you send it in a message or your work Slack.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking food kitchen

How To Cut Onions Without Crying

I dread cooking with onions. Like many others, doing so makes me weep uncontrollable, stinging tears of frustration. So in a moment of insanity, I decided to test the numerous tricks we’ve posted over the years to tame these tear-jerkers. Here’s what I found.
au chicken-salt cook free-to-cook how-to youtube

How To Easily Make Chicken Salt, The Great Australian Spice

Order some hot chips from a fish'n'chip shop in Australia and you'll be graced by the quintessential Australian spice: Chicken salt. Most Australian kitchen cupboards are full of the stuff, but if you're looking to make your own this two minute tutorial by YouTube channel Free To Cook is ideal. You'll only need seven ingredients.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles