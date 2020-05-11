What Coronavirus Restrictions Are Being Lifted In Your State Or Territory

Image: Getty Images

The federal government announced on 8 May that Australia was on the pathway to easing coronavirus restrictions thanks to a significant decline in cases. While the federal government has its own roadmap, states and territories have opted to move at their own pace depending on their respective local situations. It can be a little confusing to figure out what you can and can't do still so here's a state-by-state breakdown of the announcements.

Image: Supplied

New South Wales

NSW will be taking some initial steps to ease the heavy restrictions placed on those in the state starting from Friday, 15 May. The changes will see outdoor gathering limits increase and a re-opening of some leisure activities, however, the state's authorities cautioned that infections could rise again because of it.

"Without a vaccine we need to be vigilant, especially when restrictions lift," NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said in a media release.

"There will inevitably be more cases, so social distancing will become even more crucial."

From Friday 15 May, you'll see an easing on restrictions and the following will be allowed again:

outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people

cafes and restaurants can seat 10 patrons at any one time

up to 5 visitors to a household at any one time

weddings up to 10 guests

indoor funerals up to 20 mourners, outdoor funerals up to 30

religious gatherings/places of worship up to 10 worshippers

use of outdoor equipment with caution

outdoor pools open with restrictions

The NSW government hasn't yet provided its own roadmap but referred to the federal government's second phase if lifting the above restrictions goes well.

Queensland

For Queenslanders, the roadmap is a little more comprehensive. Starting from Friday, 15 May, you'll be able to have five visitors in your home and you can travel up to 150 kilometres for day trips.

Specifically, the easing restrictions affect:

Gatherings in homes (max 5 visitors, allowed from separate households)

Funerals (max 20 indoors or 30 outdoors)

Recreational travel (max 150kms within your region for day trips)

Gatherings of up to 10 people for the following:

outdoor, non-contact activity

personal training

pools (indoor and outdoor)

public spaces and lagoons* (e.g. South Bank Parklands, Cairns, Airlie Beach etc)

parks, playground equipment, skate parks and outdoor gyms

libraries

weddings

hiking and other recreational activities in national and state parks

places of worship and religious ceremonies

The following businesses will also be able to permit 10 people at any one time:

dining in: restaurants, cafés, pubs, registered and licensed clubs, RSL clubs and hotels – no bars or gaming

open homes and auctions

beauty therapy and nail salons (with register of clients and COVID SAFE Plan)

Pending the success of the easing restrictions, stage two of the plan is expected to start from 12 June and will see an incremental lift on outdoor gatherings to 20 as well as the re-opening of cinemas, beauty salons and spas as well as regional travel.

Victoria

Victoria's response to the federal government's roadmap took a few extra days and is taking a more cautious approach. From 11.59pm on 12 May, Victorians will be able to leave the house for the following five reasons:

shopping for food and supplies that you need

care and caregiving

exercise and outdoor recreation

work and education – if you can’t do it from home

visiting friends and family – if you really need to

That means there's still no excuse for regional day trips or mini holidays and team sports are still out of the question if social distancing rules can't be maintained or if there's more than 10 players in your team. The rules are expected to remain in place until the end of May when they will again be reviewed

Western Australia

Western Australia kicked off its easing of restrictions on 27 April with recreational activities allowed as long as social distancing measures are followed.

It also includes:

indoor and outdoor non-work gatherings of up to 10 people

outdoor personal training without shared equipment

recreation activities in compliance with travel restrictions and the 10-person rule, such as private picnics in the park, fishing, boating, hiking and camping

home opens and display villages open, in compliance with 10-person rule, appropriate record keeping and hygiene practices.

Its second phase is expected to begin from 18 May, if no major outbreaks are experienced and will see indoor and outdoor limits increased to 20 people as well as regional travel relaxed.

South Australia

South Australia starts its first phase of easing restrictions from 11 May, with a return to allowing regional travel as well as opening up pools, outdoor dining, libraries and camping grounds.

According to the document, a maximum of 10 people will be allowed to do the following from 11 May:

Regional travel

Uni and TAFE face-to-face tutorials

Outdoor dining for restaurants and cafes

Community, youth and RSL halls

Auctions and inspections

Local government libraries

Sport training (outdoor only)

Funerals (20 indoor / 30 outdoor max)

Worship, weddings and ceremonies

Pools (limits apply)

Campgrounds and Caravan parks

The next phase is expected to start from 8 June and will see cinemas and theatres open up as well as gyms, community sports, beauty salons, non-therapeutic massages and museums.

Tasmania

Tasmania will start peeling back its restrictions from 18 May, a little later than the mainland. Its second stage of easing isn't expected to start until 15 June with the final stage penciled in for 13 July if all goes well. That final stage will still mean outdoor gatherings over 100 will be prohibited while indoor gatherings will need to be capped at 50.

But before we get ahead of ourselves, the following restrictions for stage one will be eased from 18 May:

Gatherings increase to 10 people (except visitors to households, which is capped at 5 people) for indoor and outdoor, including real estate, small religious gatherings and weddings. Funerals can extend to 30 people outdoors.

Restaurants and cafes in all settings (including restaurants in pubs, clubs, hotels and RSLs) to open and seat patrons of up to 10 people at a time. Seated table service only with physical distancing.

Border controls remain in place except domestic travelling Tasmanian residents can quarantine in their principal residence if it is suitable. International arrival arrangements remain in place.

Community and local government facilities and libraries allowed to open for up to 10 people.

Park exercise equipment and playgrounds, pools and boot camps open for up to 10 people.

Vulnerable people are encouraged to stay home and protect their health. (Vulnerable people includes Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people 50 years and older with one or more chronic medical conditions. People 65 years and older with chronic medical conditions. People 70 years and older. People with compromised immune systems, and people with a disability).

Northern Territory

Northern Territory began lifting its restrictions from 1 May, allowing residents to undertake a number of non-contact recreational activities. It's planning to kick off stage two of the plan from Friday 15 May, which will include:

Serve and consume food or beverages in a shopping centre food court.

Operate and attend restaurants, cafes.

Operate and attend a bar, sports or RSL club (alcohol allowed with the consumption of food), excluding gaming activities.

Participate in organised training activities for sporting clubs and teams.

Operate or attend an indoor market.

Operate or attend a beauty therapy salon for (non facial) services, such as nails, massage and tanning.

Operate or attend a studio that provides yoga, Pilates, Zumba, barre, dance classes.

Operate or attend physical training activities indoors such as Cross Fit.

Operate and attend a gymnasium.

Visit a public library or a toy library, or indoor playground.

Operate and attend a place used for religious worship.

Attend an art gallery, museum, public memorial, public historic site, zoo or wildlife facility.

The final stage of the easing restriction has yet to be planned out but so long as no major outbreaks occur, is expected to start from 5 June.

Australian Capital Territory

The ACT had a slight head start on the rest of Australia with some restrictions easing from 11.59pm, 8 May.

They largely included the restrictions mentioned by the federal government but included specifically:

All indoor and outdoor gatherings can have a maximum of 10 people (including children).

This includes gatherings at a person’s home, which can be a maximum of 10 people (with exceptions where two households coming together results in a gathering of more than 10 people).

Weddings can now have up to 10 people attend, excluding those conducting the ceremony.

Indoor funerals can have up to 20 people attend, excluding those conducting the service, OR outdoor funerals can have up to 30 people attend, excluding those conducting the service.

Religious ceremonies and places of worship can have up to 10 people attend, excluding those conducting the service.

Outdoor boot camps and personal fitness training (non-contact) can be held with a maximum of 10 people and no sharing of equipment.

Real estate open houses and auctions can proceed with a maximum of 10 people.

Public schools will return to on-campus learning in stages over the coming four weeks from Monday 18 May (week three of term 2) to Tuesday 2 June (week 6 of term 2).

The next phase for ACT dwellers hasn't yet been decided. The government is still reminding residents to avoid complacency..

"It is not a race to lift restrictions and we are not going to move too early or take unnecessary risks. We need to ensure that restrictions are sustainable in the long term," the ACT's site reads.