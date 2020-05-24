Foxtel's Binge: Pricing, Release Date And Content

Australia's Confusing State Travel Restrictions, Explained

Everything Coming To Netflix In June

Chop The Onions Last

Photo: Shutterstock

If you are making a meal with a lot of ingredients that require washing, peeling, and chopping, chances are you should set up a mise en place. Organising all of your ingredients in neat little piles (or ramekins) means you can follow the recipe at the pace required, without having to pause to fiddle. The order you prepare your mise in doesn’t matter that much, with one caveat: you should absolutely prep your onions last.

As we all know, onions are full of pain. Once you rupture their cellular walls, they retaliate by releasing enzymes, which rearrange themselves into various compounds, including syn-Propanethial-S-oxide, the compound that makes you cry. (It is, for all intents and purposes, a tear gas.)

Obviously, you want to hang out with this dude for as little time as possible, so chopping onions (or worse, shallots) should come dead last in your prep, so you don’t have to weep your way through — or wear dorky glasses during — the process of chopping carrots, root vegetables, herbs, and whatever else is going into your recipe.

The one exception to this is when know you need to caramelise those onions before you can proceed with the recipe. Caramelising, as we all know, takes longer that you expect it to, so chop the onions, and get them in pan to start that whole process, then finish the rest of your mise.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

You're Not Cooking With Spring Onions Enough

I’m keen on green onions. The lazy — and the wise — man’s onion, spring onions are versatile, dirt cheap and easy to deal with, and they should be a staple in everyone’s kitchen, beyond their typical use a garnish.

Read more

Comments

  • valkyr09 @valkyr09

    The whole point of onions is you want to caramelise them. Therefore this article loses relevance. You will want to prepare your onions first... Unless you want to have raw onions??

    Come on - onions are not so bad. A few tears??!!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

chicken mayonnaise skillet

Brush Your Chicken With Mayo Before Roasting It

My all-time favourite roasted chicken is labneh chicken, but that thing requires a 24-hour marinade, and sometimes I simply do not have the patience. I can’t however, place a chicken—naked and unloved—straight into the oven without any sort of treatment. In these rushed, marinade-less moments, I reach for my BFF: mayonnaise.
accidental-criminals banking checking-accounts finders-keepers twocents

If The Bank Accidentally Deposits Money In Your Account, Don't Spend It

In 2019, a couple in the US was facing felony charges for buying an SUV, a race car, and two four-wheelers, and then handing out $US15,000 to their friends after a bank teller accidentally deposited $US120,000 into their joint bank account. About three weeks after the deposit debacle — but only a day after the couple finished spending more than $US107,000 of the MONEY — the bank came calling asking for it all back. Talk about awkward.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles