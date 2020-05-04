This Chocolate Cake Recipe Will Bring Back Childhood Memories

Image: Getty

Chuck out your Betty Crocker mix, put on your baker's hat and make the most heavenly chocolate cake recipe from scratch. It'll be fluffy, it'll be moist and the icing on top will leave you wanting more. Really though, the icing is the secret to this killer double-layered chocolate cake recipe.

This may not be a quick 20-minute recipe to whip up but it's very easy to follow if you read through the instructions carefully. I'm a complete noob in the kitchen and if I can nail it, so can you.

Also, this is your classic, old fashioned kind of chocolate cake and not a Reynold Poernomo creation (for those who don't know him: MasterChef contestant, Season 12 and owner of Koi Dessert Bar). It may not be a fancy work of art but it'll leave you feeling nostalgic — remember the kid eating chocolate cake in Matilda? You will once you eat this.

For this recipe by @yum_by_amna, you'll need:

Ingredients for the cake

2 cups flour

2 cups sugar

3/4 cup cocoa powder

2 tspn baking soda

1/2 tspn salt

2 eggs

1 cup milk + 2 tspn vinegar (mixed)

1/2 vanilla essence

1 cup hot coffee

Ingredients for the icing

1 cup cocoa powder

1 1/2 cup butter (unsalted, softened)

3/4 tspn salt

4 cups icing sugar

1/4 cup milk

3/4 cup cream

2/3 cup Ovaltine (classic) or Horlicks (classic) — this is THE SECRET ingredient

1/2 tspn vanilla

Method for making the cake

In a mixing bowl, add flour, cocoa powder, baking soda and salt (make sure to sift your dry ingredients). Use an electric whisk to combine the dry mixture. Just a few pulses should do the trick. In a separate bowl, mix eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Pour the liquid ingredients into the dry mix and whisk for 4-5 minutes on medium speed. With the mixer still running, add the hot coffee to the batter and then turn it off. Do not beat a lot after adding the coffee. Line and grease 2x9-inch pans with butter or parchment paper. Pour the batter into the pans, smooth the surface and tap to get rid of any air bubbles. Bake in a pre-heated oven (165 degree Celsius) for 25-30mins. Once the cake is out, let it cool in the pan until the top feels firm. Then transfer it to the cooling rack to cool fully.

Method for making the icing

In a bowl, add cocoa powder, salt, milk and butter. Whisk on medium speed for 2-3 minutes. Scrape the sides. Gradually add the icing sugar and continue beating until fully combined. In a bowl, add cream and Horlicks/Ovaltine and combine. Add this to the mixture above and beat on high speed for 3-4 minutes until its light and silky

How to assemble your cake

Once your sponges have cooled, sandwich the two layers with some icing Cover the top and sides with the remaining icing Cut up a massive slice for yourself and enjoy

You can watch @yum_by_amna's highlights for a step-by-step visual guide to recreating her delicious chocolate cake.