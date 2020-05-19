The Best Click Frenzy Deals From Catch

Click Frenzy is well and truly underway at Catch and you can score yourself a bargain on basically anything. Catch's offering discounted Sheridan sheets if you're feeling boujee as well as cookware sets and bargain headphones.

In order to get these deals and more, head over to Catch's Click Frenzy site.

Item Original Price Discounted Price Total savings (%)
Christian Paul Women's 43mm Watch

RRP: $219 Catch Price: $69.99 68% off
Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones MDRZX110NC

 RRP: $79 Catch Price: $48 39% off
Stanley Rogers 6-Piece Cookware set

 RRP: $399.95 Catch price: $179 55% off
Healthy Choice 8L Digital Air Fryer

 RRP: $299.95 Catch Price: $119 60% off
Kärcher VC5 Premium Hand Stick Vacuum Cleaner

 RRP: $299 Catch Price: $89 70% off
Sheridan Classic Percale Queen Bed Sheet Set - Sand

RRP: $299.95 (Sheridan's RRP) Catch Price: $89.95 70% off
LG 55-Inch UHD 4K (55UN7300PTC)

RRP: $1459 (LG's RRP) Catch Price: $1194 18% off

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

