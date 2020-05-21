Can These Wacky Reading Glasses Fix Your Neck Pain?

Telstra's Click Frenzy 2020 Deals Include Sim-Only Plan, Mobile Broadband And Xbox All Access

We know just how much you’ve been reading lately (or, to be more honest, watching videos on your iPad). Either way, your neck is probably feeling the strain, which is why we decided to test out Lazy Readers.

In this episode of Hack or Wack, we try on a pair of prism glasses—basically glasses with little periscopes over the eyes so your head can face forward while your eyes see everything at a 90-degree angle.

So is it a hack? Is it wack? Or, more specifically, will everyone think you look crazy for wearing these things?

Full disclosure: We shot this video before the global pandemic and social distancing put a halt to filming in our studio, but the subject matter seems more relevant now than ever.

