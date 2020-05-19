Build These Forts Designed By IKEA

Reminder: Aussie Broadband Customers Can Kick Their Connection

Image: IKEA Russia

These times, they are fort-building times. These are hunker down, curl up, leave-me-the-eff-alone times. But maybe by now, 10(ish) weeks into this pandemic, you’ve run out of fresh ways to toss a blanket over a couple of chairs and call it a fort. I certainly had. But IKEA Russia is here to help spark our fort-engineering imagination.

IKEA Russia and creative agency Instinct have created six fort designs that parents and kids can recreate at home. The instructions are as barebones as you would expect from IKEA, with basically just rudimentary drawings to help guide you. But that’s really all you need. Each design is based off at least one piece of IKEA furniture, but you can use whatever similar furniture you already have.

My nine-year-old son and I decided to give one a try. We looked through each design, narrowed it down to two or three and then he chose the one he thought would give him the most privacy. (At least half the fun of having a fort is building the fort, I have discovered.) We decided to go with the “cave” design, which seems a tiny bit obvious to me now, but was a method we’d never tried before.

Image: IKEA Russia

We don’t have the particular chair that is pictured, but we do have a glider in a corner of our living room that we figured would work just as well:

Regular chair. (Photo: Meghan Moravcik Walbert)

We collected up the items we’d need: A sheet, a handful of books, a pillow and some strands of lights for ambiance. Within 15 minutes, our fort was complete:

Cave fort. (Photo: Meghan Moravcik Walbert)

Here are the other five fort designs (I personally want to try “castle” next):

Image: IKEA Russia
Image: IKEA Russia
Image: IKEA Russia
Image: IKEA Russia
Image: IKEA Russia

Each fort design utilises items you probably already have around the home: tables, chairs, blankets, pillows, clothespins, books, battery-operated lights—and large stuffed animals for companionship.

You can see more examples of how families recreated these forts at home over at Bored Panda.

