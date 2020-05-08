The Best Mother's Day Movies To Watch With Your Mum This Weekend

Image: Supplied

Break out a bottle of wine and your warmest blankets to cozy up with mum and celebrate Mother's Day watching movies that will make you both laugh and cry. We've also included a bunch of much-loved throwbacks to take you through the entire weekend.

A movie marathon with your mum might be the perfect idea for Mother's Day this Sunday, May 10. Even if you can't be with her in person, there's no reason why you can't hang out virtually via Zoom or any other video app of your choice. Start the movie at the same time and keep the commentary going as you discuss your favourite parts.

Mamma Mia! (2008)

On the Greek isle of Kalokairi, a single mom goes into a tizzy when her bride-to-be daughter invites three of Mom's ex-lovers to the wedding.

Make it a double and watch the next one, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, afterwards.

Watch both movies on Netflix

Little Women (2019)

Writer-director Greta Gerwig has crafted Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on their own terms – is both timeless and timely.

Rent via Apple store for $6.99

The Parent Trap (1961)

Susan and Sharon are identical twins separated at birth. Neither knows the other exists until a simple twist of fate finds them at the same summer camp, where they switch places in hopes of getting their divorced parents back together.

Watch on Disney+

Life As We Know It (2010)

In this romantic comedy a mismatched couple must overcome their dislike for each other when they unexpectedly find themselves caring for an orphan child.

Watch on Foxtel

Brave (2012)

Determined to carve her own path in life, Merida defies an age-old sacred to the unruly and uproarious lords of the land. When her actions inadvertently unleash chaos in the kingdom, Merida must harness all of her skills to undo a beastly curse before it's too late...and discover the meaning of true bravery

Watch on Disney+

Lady Bird (2017)

An intrepid high schooler in Sacramento undergoes the trials of love, family and self-discovery as she dreams of escaping to college on the East Coast.

Watch on Netflix

Thelma & Louise (1991)

In Ridley Scott's adventurous road picture, two friends - unhappy housewife Thelma and strong-willed waitress Louise - leave responsibilities behind to take a weekend fishing trip in the mountains in their 1966 T-bird convertible.

Watch on Stan

Motherhood (2010)

In Manhattan, a mother of two preparing for her daughter's sixth birthday party has no idea of the challenges she's about to face in order to pull off the event.

Rent via Google Play for $3.99

Cheaper By The Dozen (2003)

While raising 12 children, a middle-aged couple decides to pursue more more demanding careers - only to discover that big families and big careers are a difficult mix.

Watch on Disney+

Mother's Day (2016)

The trials and tribulations of several Atlanta moms (and one clueless widower dad) make it a Mother's Day to remember in this ensemble comedy.

Watch on Netflix

Freaky Friday (1976)

On Friday the 13th, a girl switches bodies with her straitlaced mother and finds herself responsible for running the entire household. In turn, mom now faces the daunting challenges of school, typing tests, field hockey, and much, much more!

Watch on Disney+

The Sound of Music (1965)

Rodger and Hammerstein's musical inspired this story of the governess who won the heart of the Von Trapp family and whose courage led them across the Alps in their 1938 flight to freedom.

Watch on Disney+

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)

The eccentric dad of three children dresses as a British nanny so he can care for his children at the home of their mother in this touching comedy.

Watch on Disney+

Otherhood (2019)

Feeling forgotten on Mother's Day, three best friends leave the suburbs and drive to New York City to surprise their adult sons.

Watch on Netflix

The First Wives Club (1996)

Following a friend's suicide after her husband dumps her for a younger model, three women plot payback against their two-timing exes.

Watch on Netflix

Bad Moms (2016)

When three overworked and under-appreciated moms are pushed beyond their limits, they ditch their conventional responsibilities for a jolt of long overdue freedom, fun, and comedic self-indulgence.

Watch on Stan

Terms Of Endearment (1983)

Terms of Endearment dazzled critics and audiences alike with its believable, insightful story of two captivating people, mother and daughter, unforgettably played by Shirley MacLaine and Debra Winger. From grand slapstick to deepest sentiment, director James L. Brooks masterfully paints scenes from their evolving 30-year relationship.

Rent via Google Play for $3.99

Stepmom (1998)

In this comedy-drama film, a terminally-ill patient has to deal with her former husband's new lover and soon to be stepmother of their children.

Rent via YouTube for $3.99

Please note: Descriptions and synopsis have been provided by the various platforms.