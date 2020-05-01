The Best iPhone SE Plans in Australia

Image: Apple

The new iPhone SE is now available, and it couldn’t have come any sooner. With flagship prices now climbing as high as $2,000, a $749 iPhone powered by Apple’s latest and greatest processor is a welcome relief.

Despite the comparatively affordable outprice, buying a phone on a plan can be a good way to avoid spending a whole chunk of cash in one go. With that in mind, we're going to look at some of the best value iPhone SE plans around right now, across both 24-month and 36-month terms.

We’d recommend going for a 128GB iPhone SE over the 64GB model. It’s an $80 premium, but that only ends up being between $2 or $3 or so per month extra, depending on whether you’d prefer to pay your phone off over 24 or 36 months. It’s a little bit more expensive, but it will keep you from pulling your hair out over “Storage Almost Full” notifications.

The best Telstra iPhone SE plans

If you’re thinking about picking up an iPhone SE on Telstra, we’d recommend going for the telco’s cheapest plan. Telstra recently doubled the data allowance on its entry level option from 15GB to 30GB, making it a lot more competitive. Vodafone and Optus will give you more data for the same price, but the difference isn’t quite as staggering as it used to be.

You’ll pay $73 per month for a 128GB iPhone SE on Telstra’s 30GB plan over 36 months:

Alternatively, this goes up to $84.54 per month on a 24-month term:

All Telstra plans are free from excess data charges. If you go over your monthly data limit, you’ll get unlimited data at capped 1.5Mbps speeds. While that’s a good deal slower than Telstra 4G, it should still be fast enough to keep streaming Netflix on the go.

The best Vodafone iPhone SE plans

Vodafone is easily your cheapest option when it comes to buying an iPhone SE on a plan. Pricing for 36-month plans is inline with Optus, while 24-month plans are a hair cheaper. If you’re considering Vodafone, we’d recommend the telco’s 10GB plan. It’s not a huge amount of data, but it’s still a perfectly reasonable allowance.

And if you happen to go over your cap, you’ll get unlimited data at 1.5Mbps speeds.

You’ll pay $62.02 per month for a 128GB iPhone SE on Vodafone’s 10GB plan over 36 months:

Or, you can pay $73.04 per month if you’d prefer to pay off your iPhone SE over 24 months:

The best Optus iPhone SE plans

Optus is very close to Vodafone when it comes to iPhone SE plan pricing, but if you’re thinking about going with Optus, we’d recommend going a 60GB plan. Since Optus doesn’t offer unlimited data in the same way Telstra and Vodafone do, going for a larger plan makes a little more sense. Optus’ 60GB iPhone SE plans are just $10 more per month than its 10GB plans. Considering you pay $10 for an extra gigabyte as soon as you go over your allowance, paying it upfront for a larger plan will be the smarter option for many here.

In addition, Optus’ entry-level plans are missing a whole heap of the perks you get on the 60GB tier. Going for the 60GB option gets you a 12-month free trial of Apple Music, an Optus Sport subscription, and unlimited international talk and text to 35 destinations.

You’ll pay $72.02 per month for a 128GB iPhone SE on Optus’ 60GB plan over 36 months:

Or if you want a shorter term, you’ll pay $83.53 per month over 24 months:

Alex Choros is Managing Editor at WhistleOut, Australia's phone and internet comparison website.