Click Frenzy Mayhem 2020: Here Are The Best Deals [Updated]

Click Frenzy — AKA Australia's answer to Black Friday — is officially GO! Here are the best deals so far, with links to buy.

Note: Some of these deals won't go live until 7pm, Tuesday, 19 May - we have indicated which ones below. We'll be updating this page repeatedly over the next 53 hours, so keep refreshing to see the latest bargains on tech, fashion, beauty, homewares and so much more. Happy shopping!

Best Click Frenzy Tech Deals (Phone, Laptops, Headphone And More)

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones for $329: Original RRP was $429.95 so this is a good buy if you're after both style and quality. Buy yourself a pair here.

Up to 68% off on laptops, peripherals and gaming monitors at HP: Discounts will vary from item to item, and you'll need the exact checkout code for each product shown on the site. Buy here.

Sony's WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones for $369 : The Wh-1000MX3's have an RRP of around $449 but now you can get them for $369 over on Catch. Get the deal right here.

: The Wh-1000MX3's have an RRP of around $449 but now you can get them for $369 over on Catch. Get the deal right here. $10 off all Telstra SIM-only plans : Available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The star of the show is 30GB for $40 per month, which is easily Telstra's best promo to date. Offer runs until 26 May. Find Telstra's SIM-only plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal.

: Available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The star of the show is 30GB for $40 per month, which is easily Telstra's best promo to date. Offer runs until 26 May. Find Telstra's SIM-only plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal. $10 off all Telstra mobile broadband plans : Available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The standout is 15GB for $20 per month, but 200GB for $65 is a pretty sweet deal too. Offer runs until 26 May. Find the list of plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal.

: Available to new customers for the first 12 months you're with Telstra. The standout is 15GB for $20 per month, but 200GB for $65 is a pretty sweet deal too. Offer runs until 26 May. Find the list of plans below and click here to grab yourself a deal. $5 off Xbox One S Xbox All Access plans by Telstra : Pay $22 per month for an Xbox One S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through Telstra, you need to already be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. Offer runs until 26 May. Check out the full deal here.

: Pay $22 per month for an Xbox One S and 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate. To get Xbox All Access through Telstra, you need to already be an existing Telstra customer and bundle it with your plan. Offer runs until 26 May. Check out the full deal here. $150 off via Woolworths Mobile on almost every single Galaxy S20 model, excluding the Ultra : This means Woolies has some of the cheapest Galaxy S20 plans around right now. For instance, you can pick up a base model Galaxy S20 with 20GB for $63.83 per month on a 36-month, whereas you'd pay $74.97 per month for the same phone with just 10GB of data on Vodafone. This offer is valid until May 28. Click here to get the deal.

: This means Woolies has some of the cheapest Galaxy S20 plans around right now. For instance, you can pick up a base model Galaxy S20 with 20GB for $63.83 per month on a 36-month, whereas you'd pay $74.97 per month for the same phone with just 10GB of data on Vodafone. This offer is valid until May 28. Click here to get the deal. $35 per month for 25GB from Vodafone: This is a huge improvement over its normal $40 per month for 10GB plan. The $5 per month discount only lasts for your first year with Vodafone, but you keep the bonus data for the life of your plan. You can get the deal as a SIM-only plan, but you can pair it with a phone instead. Here's a widget with a selection of Vodafone devices:

Best Click Frenzy Fashion & Beauty Deals

Save $250 on Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin : (RRP $599, sale prize $349 – a 42% saving). Buy now.

: (RRP $599, sale prize $349 – a 42% saving). Buy now. Up to 30% off at 2XU : From compression trisuits to tights to a whole lot more, grab up to 30% on selected items. Discount is valid only on 19 May and is applied at checkout. Click here to start buying.

: From compression trisuits to tights to a whole lot more, grab up to 30% on selected items. Discount is valid only on 19 May and is applied at checkout. Click here to start buying. Save up to 25% site-wide at Adore Beauty : Best-selling and best stocked products: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum - 30ml, Alpha-H Liquid Gold and Skinstitut Glycolic Scrub 14%. Click here to put your savings to good use.

: Best-selling and best stocked products: SkinCeuticals C E Ferulic Serum - 30ml, Alpha-H Liquid Gold and Skinstitut Glycolic Scrub 14%. Click here to put your savings to good use. 25% off on selected items at ASICS : Grab yourself a new pair of runners or a workout top to level up exercise gear. Offer valid until 25 May. Click here to start shopping.

: Grab yourself a new pair of runners or a workout top to level up exercise gear. Offer valid until 25 May. Click here to start shopping. Up To 50% off on everything at Bared Footwear : Free Shipping and returns over $150. Offer available online only on 19 May. Click here.[Deal will go live at 7pm]

: Free Shipping and returns over $150. Offer available online only on 19 May. Click here.[Deal will go live at 7pm] 40% off at the Ben Sherman : Discount offered site-wide and valid until 20 May. Click here.

: Discount offered site-wide and valid until 20 May. Click here. 60% off site-wide on Nasty Gal: Upgrade your winter wardrobe. Offer valid until 21 May. Start shopping here.

The Best Click Frenzy Deals On Appliances, Homewares & More

Save $250 KitchenAid KSM150 Artisan Stand Mixer : Great for fast and complete mixing. Buy here.

: Great for fast and complete mixing. Buy here. $150 off Breville The Duo Temp Pro Coffee Machine: Original RRP was $399 . Grab the deal here.

. Grab the deal here. 25% off sitewide at Adairs : Offer valid until 21 May. Free Shipping included plus Linen Lover's receive an extra 5% off. Click here.

: Offer valid until 21 May. Free Shipping included plus Linen Lover's receive an extra 5% off. Click here. Save up to 75% at Canningvale : Get yourself luxury bed linen and towels. Buy now.

: Get yourself luxury bed linen and towels. Buy now. 40% on fashion candles and homewares at Dusk . Click here. [Deal will go live at 7pm]

. Click here. [Deal will go live at 7pm] Whopping 80% off at House: Best chance to level up your kitchen gadgets. Start shopping here.

All The Best Click Frenzy Deals You Never Knew You Needed Click Frenzy Mayhem deals are just starting to kick off and with it comes a bunch of random shit you've never actually needed but will consider buying anyway. We're here to enable you because we all need a bit of retail therapy now and then and the last few months have been rough. Here are some ridiculous but fun deals available. Read more

