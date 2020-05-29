Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Being cooped up inside for weeks on end has given many of us the urge to splurge. With the announcement of Amazon's month-long Mid-Year Sale, you'll now be able to do that without throwing away too many of your precious pennies.
Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale will see plenty of deals drop on gaming consoles and phones, kitchenware as well as much-needed fitness gear over the course of June. The best part is you won't need to be a Prime member to get yourself the bargain you've been looking for.
It ends at 11.59pm (AEST) on Tuesday 30 June so you'll have plenty of time to find the right deal for yourself.
Here's some of Amazon Australia's best deals during June
- Under $50 on select Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One video games
- Up to 50% off RRP on select best-selling books alongside free shipping
- Save up to 20% on select Speaker Systems from Yamaha
- Save up to 29% on select KEF Floorstanding speakers
- Save up to 20% on select Marshall Headphones and Speakers
- Save up to 25% off RRP on select Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Smartphones
- Save up to 20% off RRP on select Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700
- Save up to 30% off RRP on Bose Soundbar 700
- Save up to 55% on select Jabra 45e Headphones
- Save up to 45% select Sennheiser Headphones
- Save up to 25% off select Derwent art supplies
- 30% off on select Instant Pot Pressure Cookers
- Save 50% on select Le Creuset products
- Save up to 25% on select Joseph Joseph products
- Save 20% on select Nutribullet Blenders
- Save 25% on select De'Longhi Eletta Fully Automatic coffee machines
- Save 25% on select George Foreman & Russel Hobbs products
- Save up to 30% on select Bosch tools, garden, and accessories
- Under $50 for Huggies One-Month Supply
- Save 45% on San Pellegrino sparkling mineral water, 24 x 250ml
- Save up to 30% on select Finish products
- Save up to 35% on select Foreo Skin Care Appliances
- Save up to 20% on Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5100 Sonic Electric Toothbrush in Pastel Pink
- Save up to 20% on select Weleda products
- Save up to 30% on select fragrances from Calvin Klein and Lacoste
- Save up to 35% on select Baby Jogger City Tour Strollers Range
- Save up to 40% on select VTECH Baby Monitors
- Save up to 25% on select Bonds Clothing
- Save up to 40% on select Merrell shoes
- Save up to 30% on select Hush Puppies shoes
- Save up to 30% on select Salomon Shoes
- Save up to 40% on select Skechers Shoes
- Save up to 40% on select Wild Rhino shoes
As always, online shop in moderation. It's good to treat yourself to a bargain or two but don't go too overboard.
Can’t Resist Splurging On Online Shopping? Here’s Why
The demand for online shopping has obviously increased since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.
Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.
As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink