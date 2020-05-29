Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Airbnbs in Australia Are Starting to Book out as New Cleaning Procedures Come Into Place

Australia's Ski Season is Back on Track, but Things are a Bit Different This Year

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale 2020: The Best Deals So Far

Image: Getty Images

Being cooped up inside for weeks on end has given many of us the urge to splurge. With the announcement of Amazon's month-long Mid-Year Sale, you'll now be able to do that without throwing away too many of your precious pennies.

Amazon Australia's Mid-Year Sale will see plenty of deals drop on gaming consoles and phones, kitchenware as well as much-needed fitness gear over the course of June. The best part is you won't need to be a Prime member to get yourself the bargain you've been looking for.

It ends at 11.59pm (AEST) on Tuesday 30 June so you'll have plenty of time to find the right deal for yourself.

Here's some of Amazon Australia's best deals during June

As always, online shop in moderation. It's good to treat yourself to a bargain or two but don't go too overboard.

Can’t Resist Splurging On Online Shopping? Here’s Why

The demand for online shopping has obviously increased since COVID-19 restrictions were put in place.

Read more

Find more great bargains at Lifehacker Coupons.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

cooking do-it-right food

The Complete Guide To Cooking Perfect Pasta

Cooking pasta seems to be what everyone wants to be doing now if the empty supermarket shelves in Australia are anything to go by. Since we all apparently now have months worth of supplies to make every pasta dish under the sun to tide us over during these tough times, here's a guide to making your dishes perfect. Buon appetito.
chicken chicken-skin chicken-thighs cooking cooking-hacks food kitchen skillet stock

Stop Buying Boneless Chicken Thighs

Everyone who eats chicken loves a boneless, skinless thigh. Juicy, tender, and well suited to everything from flash-frying to slow braising, they’re the perfect cut for just about any recipe. But all this is common knowledge by now, which means boneless thighs aren’t the budget-friendly hack they were even a few years ago.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles