Attend A Zoom Meeting From Inside A TARDIS

Image: Doctor Who Tardis 1983, BBC

Custom Zoom backgrounds prevent you from having to show off the same boring wall, messy apartment or kid-caused chaos in every meeting. And if you grew up on BBC shows like “Doctor Who,” “EastEnders,” and “BlackAdder,” you can now bring nostalgia to your conference calls with backgrounds from your favourite TV sets.

The BBC hasassembled a gallery of historic still images of empty sets dating back to the 1950s—for many long-running shows, you can even choose your favourite version of the set as it evolved over time.

Image: EastEnders 1988, BBC

We’ve talked before about where to find custom backgrounds and how to use them—to get your BBC backgrounds, hop on over to their set archive page, select your favourite image, save it and upload it to Zoom.

If BBC isn’t your jam, you can also track down photos of dozens of sets from major TV networks and streaming services, many of which have Twitter threads devoted to custom Zoom backgrounds from hit shows. You can search Twitter for specific shows, but here’s a quick list to get you started:

  • Netflix: “BoJack Horseman,” “To All The Boys...,” “YOU,” and “Love Is Blind”

  • CBS All Access: Star Trek,” “The Good Fight”

  • Fox: “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” “Family Guy”

  • HBO: Game of Thrones,” “Last Week Tonight,” “Silicon Valley,” “Westworld”

  • FX: “Devs,” “Legion,” “Better Things”

There’s also “Sesame Street,” “The Office,” “30 Rock,” “Parks and Recreation” and more.

