Amazon Prime Users Can Get These PC Games For Free This Month

If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, one perk you might not realise is that you can score free games each month from Twitch Prime.

Twitch Prime is included with Amazon Prime and Prime Video memberships. Each month, it makes new titles available as free downloads. This month, Twitch Prime has eight PC games available that you can download for free. Six of those games are available until the end of the month, while two will disappear in a few weeks.

The current offerings are:

  • Yono and the Celestial Elephants

  • Urban Trial Playground

  • The Little Acre

  • Old School Musical

  • Avicii Invector

  • Pankapu

  • Fractured Minds

  • Snake Pass

In order to play any of the games, you’ll need to go to your Twitch Prime page and claim the ones you’re interested in. You’ll also need the Twitch PC client installed on your computer in order to play them, and you’ll need to have a PC, not a Mac.

If you’re looking for something new to play to pass your time at home, then they’re definitely worth checking out.

