Click Frenzy Deal: Get Truckloads Of Data For Just $28 A Month

Everything New To Netflix This Week

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

Add A Little Pastis To Your Vesper In Honour Of Melissa Kirsch

Photo: Claire Lower

Today is kind of a bummer here at Lifehacker, because we are saying goodbye to Melissa Kirsch. Melissa has been our editor-in-chief and fearless leader since around the time I came on as a staffer, and I am currently having a hard time imagining the site without her.

Being a great editor is more than catching typos and assigning stories; it’s caring for your writers, giving the room they need to grow, and coaxing their voices out of them by instilling them with confidence (and catching their typos). Melissa excels at all of this, and Lifehacker has been the better for it.

Since Melissa loves pastis—a star anise liqueur that becomes cloudy when diluted due to terpenes!—I decided to make a very pastis-forward (so Melissa will like it) but extremely stiff Vesper-like cocktail (to drink away the sadness). I replaced the usual Cochhi or Lillet with pastis, and I think it works very well. I also stirred it, because I physically have a hard time shaking an all-booze beverage. To make it, you will need:

  • 60mL of gin

  • 15mL vodka

  • 7mL Pastis

Add everything to a mixing glass filled with cracked ice stir for at least a minute, until the glass becomes very cold. Strain into a coupe, express some lemon zest oils on top, and toast to Melissa.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

au cheese-toastie comfort-food cooking sandwich

The Trick to Penny Lawson's Cheese Toastie Will Change Your Sandwich Game Forever

It's safe to say there's no sandwich more perfect than the grilled cheese. But there are a few tips and tricks you've got to nail down to get that crunchy and gooey goodness that will get everyone talking for days to come. And the owner of the renowned Penny's Cheese Shop in Sydney is here to guide you through.
au feature movies netflix streaming tv-shows

Everything New To Netflix This Week

This week, you'll be able to catch your breath and not feel as if your streaming life is spinning out of control as Netflix takes it easy with its list of new titles coming to the platform between 18-24 May. From the latest season of Dynasty to a new series based on a hacker messing about with the secrets of high school students, here's everything new to the service this week.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles