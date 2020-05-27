Activewear Under $100 to Keep You Warm This Winter

Image: Getty

Nothing beats full-length leggings or joggers and cosy sweatshirts to stay warm when you're going for an outdoor workout or just want something comfy to wear at home. With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, we've got a list of activewear for both men and women under $100 that'll keep you happy for a long while.

Activewear isn't just great for workouts. Working from home might be an indefinite situation for some of us and that means keeping the comfy clothes at the front of the wardrobe — no one wants to wear skinny jeans or tailored pants at home if they can help it. Here's a list of our top picks for clothes that won't put a serious hole in your wallet.

Winter activewear for men

Own The Run Hoodie from Adidas ($80)

This hoodie from Adidas is perfect for running in the cold. It's made with sweat-wicking fabric to keep you dry as you wind down from your workout, and the pre-shaped elbows are designed to mimic a runner's arm movements. Buy here.

Under Armour mens rival fleece pants ($59.99)

These lightweight pants with moisture-wicking tech are comfortable for both exercise and recreational activities. Buy here.

Under Armour men's HeatGear Armour compression leggings ($38.73 + $8.32 - Delivery)

You can use this as a base layer or on its own. The light HeatGear fabric is great (second skin fit) and offers all the performance benefits of UA Compression. Buy here.

Silver long sleeved top from ASICS ($35)

This top will keep you warm, dry and comfortable thanks to its stretchy fabric. It's also crease-resistant and dries very quickly. Buy here.

Club fleece pullover hoodie from Nike ($65)

We all love a good pull over, and this soft cotton-rich fleece jersey with a slight stretch is a perfect example. Buy here.

Winter activewear for women

The Mother Puffer from Cotton On ($59.99)

Cotton On's body active line is great for anyone on a budget. As a plus, the clothes look good and they're comfy. The Mother Puffer comes with a stand-up collar and zip and press stud-through front. Buy here.

Nike Air women's fleece trousers ($85)

Forget working out, these soft fleece fabric trousers are great if you just want to kick back and relax. Buy here.

Cap mid-weight bottoms from Patagonia ($89.95)

This one's a strong contender thanks to its diamond-grid double-knit which provides warmth, breathability and comes with a HeiQ® Fresh durable odour control capability. Buy here.

kmdMOTION women’s long sleeve quarter zip top from Kathmandu ($41.99)

The top helps regulate your temperature and adds an extra layer of warmth around the neck. Plus, we love the blackberry wine/granite colour. Buy here.

Dry get fit crew sweatshirt from Nike ($75)

The striking blue colour, Dri-FIT moisture-wicking technology and slight crop, makes this a good choice if you're after a more stylish option. Buy here.