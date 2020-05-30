30 Words You're Probably Mispronouncing

Dictionary.com has updated its list of commonly mispronounced English words. We've included them below; along with links to the proper pronunciations.
We all misspell words from time to time; especially when quickly firing out emails. Most recipients will overlook these errors, but when it comes to mispronouncing the very same word, people are a lot less forgiving. Most consider it a sign of poor learning and ignorance.
Dictionary.com's list of 30 common mispronunciations contains an interesting mix of rarely used words, foreign adoptions and simplistic phrases that are uttered on a daily basis. Food-related words top the list — so you might want to bone up on those before your next restaurant visit. (Either that, or get your date to order for you.)
We've included links to Dictionary.com's audio pronunciation for each word. Just click on the speaker icon to hear the word spoken aloud. And yes, we're aware that some of the included pronunciations have an American twang. Nevertheless, they should still help to steer you in the right direction.
Dictionary.com’s 30 Commonly Mispronounced Words:
- affidavit [af-i-dey-vit]
- almond [ah-muh nd, am-uh nd]
- beget [bih-get]
- cache [kash]
- caramel [kar-uh-muh l, -mel, kahr-muh l]
- coupon [koo-pon, kyoo-]
- croissant [French krwah-sahn; English kruh-sahnt]
- epitome [ih-pit-uh-mee]
- espresso [e-spres-oh]
- et cetera [et set-er-uh, se-truh]
- façade [fuh-sahd, fa-]
- fiery [fahyuh r-ee, fahy-uh-ree]
- genre [zhahn-ruh; French zhahn-ruh]
- haute [oht]
- hyperbole [hahy-pur-buh-lee]
- lambaste [lam-beyst, -bast]
- mauve [mohv]
- mischievous [mis-chuh-vuh s]
- niche [nich]
- peony [pee-uh-nee]
- prerogative [pri-rog-uh-tiv, puh-rog-]
- quinoa [keen-wah, kee-noh-uh]
- reservoir [rez-er-vwahr, -vwawr, -vawr, rez-uh-]
- salmon [sam-uh n]
- sherbet [shur-bit]
- turmeric [tur-mer-ik]
- verbiage [vur-bee-ij]
- Weimaraner [vahy-muh-rah-ner, wahy-, wahy-muh-rey-]
- whet [hwet, wet]
- Worcestershire [woo s-ter-sheer, -sher]
Have you noticed any words that people frequently mispronounce that aren't on the list above? Let us know in the comments.
This article has been updated since its original publication.
I hole-hardedly agree, but allow me to play doubles advocate here for a moment. For all intensive purposes I think you are wrong. In an age where false morals are a diamond dozen, true virtues are a blessing in the skies. We often put our false morality on a petal stool like a bunch of pre-Madonnas, but you all seem to be taking something very valuable for granite. So I ask of you to mustard up all the strength you can because it is a doggy dog world out there. Although there is some merit to what you are saying it seems like you have a huge ship on your shoulder. In your argument you seem to throw everything in but the kids Nsync, and even though you are having a feel day with this I am here to bring you back into reality. I have a sick sense when it comes to these types of things. It is almost spooky, because I cannot turn a blonde eye to these glaring flaws in your rhetoric. I have zero taller ants when it comes to people spouting out hate in the name of moral righteousness. You just need to remember what comes around is all around, and when supply and command fails you will be the first to go. Make my words, when you get down to brass stacks it doesn't take rocket appliances to get two birds stoned at once. It's clear who makes the pants in this relationship, and sometimes you just have to swallow your prize and accept the facts. You might have to come to this conclusion through denial and error but I swear on my mother's mating name that when you put the petal to the medal you will pass with flying carpets like it’s a peach of cake.
... I see what you did there...
Unlike the list in this article, the examples YOU compile are more pertinent to Australians :)
Well done!
This was the most painful paragraph I have ever read.Last edited 17/08/16 1:58 pm
Lost it at "Everything but the kids NSYNC"
Haha