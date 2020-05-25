Health Issues To Watch Out For In 25 Popular Dog Breeds [Infographic]

Image: iStock

Some dog breeds have more health problems than others — we've created so many weird shapes 'n' sizes through controlled breeding that genetic ailments are inevitable. If you have your heart set on a particular type of dog, it's important to be aware of these potential health issues so you can give your pet the best possible care. This infographic looks at common health conditions in 25 popular breeds; from breathing problems in Bulldogs to hip dysplasia in German Shepherds.

Photo: Akemi Photography

The infographic below comes from canine enthusiast site Dog Psycho. It breaks down the common health problems that certain breeds are prone to even when responsible breeding practices are adhered to.

As Dog Psycho points out, most people choose a dog breed based on appearance and personality alone. You should also give careful consideration to the breed's potential health risks. Failure to do so could lead to expensive vet bills and a shorter lifespan for your dog.

[Dog Psycho]