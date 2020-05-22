2020 High School Graduates Can Get A Free Pizza Hut Pizza Today

Australia's Confusing State Travel Restrictions, Explained

High school graduates from the class of 2020 and their families can get a free medium pizza from Pizza Hut today.

The pizza chain is planning to give away a half-million pizzas through a partnership with America’s dairy farmers.

To claim one of the free pies, graduates need to visit Pizza Hut’s dedicated site for the promotion and sign into their Hut Rewards account. If you don’t have one of the free rewards program accounts then you’ll need to sign up.

Once you do, a coupon for a free one-topping medium pizza will be deposited into your account. The coupons will be good through June 4th.

Unlike Krispy Kreme’s similar promotion from earlier this week, you’ll also be able to enjoy your free pie via delivery—Pizza Hut notes that customers can get the pizza through delivery, carryout and curbside pickup. You’ll need to order it online (and use that coupon), however, in order to get it for free.

Also, this deal is “while supplies last” so if you want to take advantage you should sign in and add that coupon to your Hut Rewards account sooner rather than later.

