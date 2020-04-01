Do Cold Showers Really Cool You Down?

The Government's JobKeeper And Jobseeker Coronavirus Payments Explained

How To Make Fried Or Poached Eggs In The Microwave

You Should Waffle Leftover Mac And Cheese

Photo: Claire Lower

Waffling carbs is almost always a great idea. After all, the original waffle—you know, the flour-based thing made with batter—is one of the greatest carbs ever invented, so it’s no surprise that other wheat-based foods would take well to this cooking method.

Leftover macaroni is a particularly stellar example, particularly if it’s left over from a baked recipe. Cold slices of congealed mac and cheese go into the waffle maker, and golden, crispy, hot slices of cheesy noddles come out. Much like our parmesan-crusted waffled mashed potatoes, the cheese forms a delicate, crisp and lacy outer layer, while the insides stay tender for an excellent contrast in flavours and textures.

Use fridge-cold baked macaroni if possible, and cut it into 1-inch slices before placing it in the centre of a waffle maker set to medium-high heat. If all you have is stovetop mac, that’s ok. It’s might ooze a little more, but molten, messy mac and cheese isn’t bad at all, and any escaped cheese will turn into frico.

Once the mac is in the maker, close it, and let it cook for a couple of minutes, until a golden crust forms and you can easily lift the whole piece out of the maker. Eat as is, dip it in marinara, build an unhinged Benedict, or use it as the bread to make a sandwich with waffled meatloaf or spam.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

kids mind-hacks parenting psychology

10 Things To Stop Saying To Your Kids (And What To Say Instead)

Current research shows that some of the most commonly used and seemingly positive phrases we use with kids are actually quite destructive. Despite our good intentions, these statements teach children to stop trusting their internal guidance system, to become deceptive, to do as little as possible, and to give up when things get hard.
firefox-quantum google-chrome web-browsing

It's Time To Switch From Google Chrome

Since its debut, Chrome has grown in popularity, though its once-stellar reputation has taken a bit of a hit as of late. Examples of Chrome-only sites are more and more common, reminiscent of the days when Microsoft's Internet Explorer dominated the web browser market. It's been shown to be a massive memory hog as well, slowing down machines as users create more and more tabs. And then there's the impending removal of ad-blocking.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles