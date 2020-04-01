You Should Waffle Leftover Mac And Cheese

Photo: Claire Lower

Waffling carbs is almost always a great idea. After all, the original waffle—you know, the flour-based thing made with batter—is one of the greatest carbs ever invented, so it’s no surprise that other wheat-based foods would take well to this cooking method.

Leftover macaroni is a particularly stellar example, particularly if it’s left over from a baked recipe. Cold slices of congealed mac and cheese go into the waffle maker, and golden, crispy, hot slices of cheesy noddles come out. Much like our parmesan-crusted waffled mashed potatoes, the cheese forms a delicate, crisp and lacy outer layer, while the insides stay tender for an excellent contrast in flavours and textures.

Use fridge-cold baked macaroni if possible, and cut it into 1-inch slices before placing it in the centre of a waffle maker set to medium-high heat. If all you have is stovetop mac, that’s ok. It’s might ooze a little more, but molten, messy mac and cheese isn’t bad at all, and any escaped cheese will turn into frico.

Once the mac is in the maker, close it, and let it cook for a couple of minutes, until a golden crust forms and you can easily lift the whole piece out of the maker. Eat as is, dip it in marinara, build an unhinged Benedict, or use it as the bread to make a sandwich with waffled meatloaf or spam.