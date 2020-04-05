You Can Watch A Ton Of HBO Shows For Free Right Now

Sleeping Can Help Fight Coronavirus

Image: HBO

With a significant portion of the country under stay-at-home orders, HBO is making staying at home a little more entertaining by making a lot of its content free to stream without a subscription.

The network has made around 500 hours of programming available to stream for free, including every episode of HBO originals like Veep, The Sopranos, Succession, Ballers, Silicon Valley, and True Blood.

To watch, you’ll need the HBO Now or HBO Go app installed, or you can go to HBO’s website. The free options don’t require a sign in or an account to watch.

Here’s the full list:

Full Series

1. Ballers (5 Seasons)

2. Barry (2 Seasons)

3. Silicon Valley (6 Seasons)

4. Six Feet Under (5 Seasons)

5. The Sopranos (7 Seasons)

6. Succession (2 Seasons)

7. True Blood (7 Seasons

8. Veep (7 Seasons)

9. The Wire (5 Seasons)

Movies

1. Arthur

2. Arthur 2: On the Rocks

3. Blinded by the Light

4. The Bridges of Madison County

5. Crazy, Stupid, Love

6. Empire of the Sun

7. Forget Paris

8. Happy Feet Two

9. Isn’t It Romantic?

10. The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

11. Midnight Special

12. My Dog Skip

13. Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase

14. Pan

15. Pokémon Detective Pikachu

16. Red Riding Hood

17. Smallfoot

18. Storks

19. Sucker Punch

20. Unknown

Docuseries and Documentaries

1. The Apollo

2. The Case Against Adnan Syed

3. Elvis Presley: The Searcher

4. I Love You, Now Die: The Commonwealth v. Michelle Carter

5. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

6. Jane Fonda in Five Acts

7. McMillion$

8. True Justice: Bryan Stevenson’s Fight for Equality

9. United Skates

10. We Are the Dream: The Kids of the MLK Oakland Oratorical Fest

You’re missing out on popular series like Game of Thrones and Westworld with the free options, but you still can watch a ton of good stuff.

